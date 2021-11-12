Top things to know about the 2021/2022 ISBF Skeleton World Cup 

After a successful test event that took place between 25-26 October in Yanqing, People's Republic of China, on the brand new track that will be used during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, the 2021/22 skeleton World Cup season will begin on 19 November 2021 in Innsbruck, Austria.

The best skeleton racers will have a full season to get ready for the highly anticipated Olympic Games in Beijing, with the final World Cup event taking place in St. Moritz, Switzerland on 14 January, two weeks before the start of Beijing 2022.

Republic of Korea’s Yun Sung-bin, the reigning Olympic Champion, will need to be at his best to see off the challenge of a powerful German squad and Latvian legend Martins Dukurs.

On the women’s side, Great Britain’s Laura Deas will carry the hopes of her entire nation as she seeks to maintain Team GB’s skeleton legacy. Like Yun, she will face a fierce German team as well as the Austrian athlete Janine Flock, the last overall World Cup winner.

Lölling, Hermann and Neise, the powerful German women's squad

Great Britain will hope another of their athletes is able to win women’s skeleton gold after Amy Williams in Vancouver 2010 and Lizzy Yarnold in Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018 made it three Olympic crowns in a row. Both of those gold medallists have now retired, leaving the nation’s hopes in the hands of Laura Deas, a bronze medallist in PyeongChang who also finished fourth at the last World Championship.

But she will face fierce competition from three German athletes with excellent pedigree: Tina Hermann, who was crowned double world champion in 2021 after winning both the individual and mixed team events, Jacqueline Lölling, the silver medallist at PyeongChang 2018 and two-time vice world champion in 2021 (individual and mixed team events) and Hannah Neise, the Junior World Champion in 2021. During the recent test event in Yanqing, Hermann, Neise and Lölling finished first, second and fourth respectively. It sent out a strong message ahead of the World Cup season and the Olympic Games.

Third place in the recent test event went to Elena Nikitina. The athlete from the Russian Bobsleigh Federation will be a strong medal contender, after winning bronze in Sochi. More recently, she won the overall World Cup title in 2019 and took bronze at the World Championship 2021.

Also keep an eye on Janine Flock. The Austrian athlete won her second overall World Cup title in 2021. Last season, Flock climbed onto the podium at every World Cup event she took part in, winning three gold medals.

Martins Dukurs on his way to an 11th men's big crystal globe

With Beijing 2022 in sight, the biggest question in men’s skeleton is whether Yun Sung-bin can retain his Olympic crown.

The athlete from Republic of Korea won gold on home soil at the last Olympic Games, becoming the first non-short track skater from his country to win an Olympic title. The ‘Emperor’ (as he is affectionately called by his fans) with the famous Iron Man helmet, has been working out five to six hours a day to prepare himself for the new season that culminates at Beijing 2022. As he said in an exclusive interview with Olympics.com, "the Olympics are important, but the goal of this Olympics is to enjoy it as much as possible without regrets."

However, watch out for the German contingent who will be hoping to end Yun’s quest for a historic Olympic double.

With the recently-crowned individual world champion, Christopher Grotheer, the silver medallist in the 2020/21 World Cup season, World Championships bronze medallist Alexander Gassner, and Axel Jungk, the 2020 vice world champion, Germany have a slew of contenders who will fight for World Cup victories and the Olympic crown.

If athletes from any other nation are able to cause an upset this season, it will most likely be the Dukur brothers from Latvia. Martins and Tomass have a history of making it onto the overall World Cup podium, with elder brother Martins already thought of as one of the sport’s greatest champions. Between 2010 and 2021, Martins won ten big crystal globes, six world championship titles and two silver Olympic medals. This season, he will surely be on the hunt for another World Cup title to add to his collection and will be chasing the only title he’s still missing: Olympic gold.

Schedule of the 2021/2022 IBSF Skeleton World Cup season

November 19, 2021 - Innsbruck (Austria)

November 26, 2021 - Innsbruck (Austria)

December 3, 2021 - Altenberg (Germany)

December 10, 2021 - Winterberg (Germany)

December 17, 2021 - Altenberg (Germany)

December 31, 2021 - Sigulda (Latvia)

January 7, 2022 - Winterberg (Germany)

January 14, 2022 - St. Moritz (Switzerland)

Skeleton in Beijing 2022

At the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, 50 athletes will have the opportunity to fight for Olympic glory across two events: the men's and women's competitions.

The competitions will take place in the National Sliding Centre in Yanqing. The track will also be used for the luge and bobsleigh competitions.

Olympic Skeleton schedule in Beijing 2022

10 February 2022 (local time)

9:30-10:24 Men Heat 1

11:00-11:55 Men Heat 2

11 February 2022

9:30-10:24 Women Heat 1

11:00-11:55 Women Heat 2

20:20-21:14 Men Heat 3

21:55-22:40 Men Heat 4

12 February 2022

20:20-21:14 Women Heat 3

21:55-22:40 Women Heat 4

