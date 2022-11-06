Katie Ledecky crushes second world record in a week 

The three-time 800m Olympic champion broke her second short-course world record in the past week closing out her 2022 World Cup season. 

By Olympics.com
Swimming
Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Katie Ledecky closed out of her 2022 World Cup season in style, breaking her second short course world record in a week.

Seven days after lowering the 1,500m freestyle mark by almost ten seconds, the seven-time Olympic swimming champion took down the 800m freestyle world record on Saturday (5 November) at a meet in Indianapolis.

The 25-year-old American clocked 7:57.42 improving the previous mark by nearly two seconds. Spain's Mireia Belmonte had set the record (7:59.34) in 2013 at a World Cup race in Berlin.

Ledecky now holds the 1,500m and 800m worlds records in both long and short course for the first time in her career.

Read more: How Ledecky broke the 1,500m world record last week. 

