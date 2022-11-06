Katie Ledecky crushes second world record in a week 

Katie Ledecky closed out of her 2022 World Cup season in style, breaking her second short course world record in a week.

Seven days after lowering the 1,500m freestyle mark by almost ten seconds, the seven-time Olympic swimming champion took down the 800m freestyle world record on Saturday (5 November) at a meet in Indianapolis.

The 25-year-old American clocked 7:57.42 improving the previous mark by nearly two seconds. Spain's Mireia Belmonte had set the record (7:59.34) in 2013 at a World Cup race in Berlin.

Ledecky now holds the 1,500m and 800m worlds records in both long and short course for the first time in her career.

