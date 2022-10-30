Katie Ledecky shatters 1500m freestyle short-course World record in Toronto

Katie Ledecky has added another swimming World record to her personal collection.

The 25-year-old American clocked 15:08.24 in the 1,500m freestyle event at the FINA World Cup event in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday (30 October) to set a new short-course World mark.

Ledecky's winning time was almost ten seconds faster than the old record set by German Sarah (Kohler) Wellbrock in 2019 (15:18.01).

"I didn’t have it as a set goal (to break the World Record)," said the 7-time Olympic champion after the race.

"I really didn’t know what to expect coming out of this meet, being my first meet of the season, taking most of August off, getting back into training rhythm, didn’t have any type of super preparation for this meet, just wanted to come in and race international swimmers being a meet in North American soil."

Ledecky is also the World record holder over 1,500m and 800m in long course with a 15:20.48 and 8:04.79 set in 2018 and 2016, respectively.