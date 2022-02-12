Justin Abdelkader revives NHL memories in Beijing

NHL fans may have noticed a familiar name on the team sheet for Team USA in their men's ice hockey opener against hosts China on Thursday (10 February).

Sean Farrell stole the headlines with his hat-trick, but Justin Abdelkader supplied an assist for his third goal.

Abdelkader played 13 seasons with the NHL's Detroit Red Wings, winning the Stanley Cup in 2008 and earning a bumper $29.75 million, seven-year contract extension after an excellent 2014/15 season.

But the Red Wings bought out his contract in October 2020 following a couple of lean seasons with the physical forward departing having contributed 112 goals and 153 assists in 803 games.

Detroit Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader celebrates scoring against Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2015 NHL playoffs Picture by 2015 Getty Images

Abdelkader went on to sign for Swiss team EV Zug and won a Swiss National League title.

He posted 10 goals and seven assists in 22 games including the playoffs although he was fined for feigning being hurt in the semi-final series against SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers.

He also totted up 69 minutes in the penalty box, 47 of which were in his 13 playoff appearances.

Last month, he signed to a professional tryout for the Grand Rapids Griffins, the American Hockey League affiliate to the Red Wings.

He failed to score in his three games with the Griffins before he was released to join the Olympic squad.

Abdelkader is in Beijing as an alternate, but he does have recent international experience.

The 34-year-old captained USA to bronze at the 2021 World Championship, although he suffered a knee injury and subsequently had to take a spell on the sidelines.

As well as his assist against, Abdelkader had three shots and went to the box for slashing.

But he did not dress for the USA's second match in which they beat neighbours Canada 4-2 on Saturday (12 February).