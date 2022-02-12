USA defeat Canada 4-2 in Group A of men's ice hockey group phase

The United States beat Canada 4-2 in Group A of the men's ice hockey on Saturday (12 February).

In what could be the only meeting of the arch-rivals at Beijing 2022, USA dealt Canada their first defeat of the Games.

Andy Miele had a goal and assist for the Americans. Kenny Agostino, Ben Meyers and Brendan Brisson also scored.

Mat Robinson and Corban Knight had goal each for the Canadians, who failed to capitalise on a late 5-on-3 power play.

For the second straight Games, players from the National Hockey League are not competing.

More to follow...