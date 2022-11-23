Select your language
Judo star Teddy Riner braces for comeback at European Club Championships Champions League

Discover the schedule of the ten-time judo world champion as he makes his return from injury at the event in Gori, Georgia on Saturday 26 November. 

2 min By Chloe Merrell
Teddy RINER
disciplineJudo
Teddy Riner
(Picture by 2016 Getty Images)
Judo ace Teddy Riner will return to the _tatami_ for the first time since August at the European Club Championships Champions League in Gori, Georgia on Saturday 26 November.

The three-time Olympic champion was forced out of action after he sustained an injury to his ankle at a training camp in Rabat this summer leading him to skip the World Championships in Uzbekistan.

Now recovered, Riner will attempt to lift his club, Paris Saint-Germain Judo, to a continental title in Georgia.

Victories on the international stage are all seen as part of the judoka's preparation for Paris 2024 where he is expected to be in the spotlight alongside other top athletes including Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Clarisse Agbegnenou.

Teddy Riner returns to international stage: "I want to see where I stand'

How to qualify for judo at Paris 2024. The Olympics qualification system explained

European Club Championships: Schedule and format

Saturday November 26

All times are in GET (UTC+4).

  • Preliminary rounds - 10am
  • Final rounds - 4pm

Competition format

Each battle between two teams is played to the best of five fights.

The teams are made up of five athletes in five different weight categories: -52 kg, -57 kg, -63 kg, -70 kg and +70 kg for women; -66 kg, -73 kg, -81 kg, -90 kg and +90 kg for men.

Teams are seeded into a single-elimination bracket with repechage. There will therefore be two teams on the third step of the podium.

