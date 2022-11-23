The three-time Olympic champion was forced out of action after he sustained an injury to his ankle at a training camp in Rabat this summer leading him to skip the World Championships in Uzbekistan.

Now recovered, Riner will attempt to lift his club, Paris Saint-Germain Judo, to a continental title in Georgia.

Victories on the international stage are all seen as part of the judoka's preparation for Paris 2024 where he is expected to be in the spotlight alongside other top athletes including Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Clarisse Agbegnenou.

