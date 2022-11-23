Discover the schedule of the ten-time judo world champion as he makes his return from injury at the event in Gori, Georgia on Saturday 26 November.
The three-time Olympic champion was forced out of action after he sustained an injury to his ankle at a training camp in Rabat this summer leading him to skip the World Championships in Uzbekistan.
Now recovered, Riner will attempt to lift his club, Paris Saint-Germain Judo, to a continental title in Georgia.
Victories on the international stage are all seen as part of the judoka's preparation for Paris 2024 where he is expected to be in the spotlight alongside other top athletes including Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Clarisse Agbegnenou.
All times are in GET (UTC+4).
Each battle between two teams is played to the best of five fights.
The teams are made up of five athletes in five different weight categories: -52 kg, -57 kg, -63 kg, -70 kg and +70 kg for women; -66 kg, -73 kg, -81 kg, -90 kg and +90 kg for men.
Teams are seeded into a single-elimination bracket with repechage. There will therefore be two teams on the third step of the podium.
