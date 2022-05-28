Pathway to Paris 2024: Judo qualification system explained

For judokas across the world, the Olympic Games Paris 2024 begin on 24 June 2022 - the date the International Judo Federation has chosen for the start of the Olympic qualification period.

As the host country, France have been allocated a quota for one athlete per weight category and will also look to defend their title in the mixed team event. For the 358 remaining quota places, the qualification system will be almost the same as the one used for Tokyo 2020.

Find out the answers to the main questions about the judo qualification process for Paris 2024 below.

How many judokas will compete in Paris 2024?

Some 186 men and 186 women will compete in judo at Paris 2024. The total of 372 judokas is slightly less than the 386 who competed at Tokyo 2020.

What is the judo qualification pathway to Paris 2024?

The quotas for Paris 2024 will be allocated in line with the IJF World Ranking list during the Olympic Qualification period. It means all World Tour events held between 24 June 2022 and 23 June 2024 will impact the quota allocation. At the end of this period, for each of the seven weight categories, the top 17 countries represented in the world ranking will each receive a quota.

Following that, 100 quotas will be allocated based on continental representation. Each continent has a certain number of quota places that are allotted to athletes with the highest number of points, regardless of gender and weight category, with a limit of one continental quota per NOC.

Each continent also has one Team Invitation place. This quota place can help a team that only has five athletes qualified for Paris 2024 to qualify a sixth athlete, in order to build a team for the mixed team event.

Finally, 15 quota places will be allocated by a tripartite commission following the principle of universality.

The highest number of athletes an NOC can qualify to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in judo is 14 (one per weight category).

What is the Paris 2024 judo competition format?

The judo competition will start the day after the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. From 27 July to 2 August, the competition for one women’s weight category and one men’s weight category will take place each day, before the mixed team event on 3 August.

In each weight category, athletes are seeded to a single-elimination bracket. It’s a classic knock-out format until the final, with one small twist: athletes defeated in the quarter-finals remain in the competition, with a repechage draw resulting in two bronze medals awarded in each weight category.

READ MORE: The competition schedule for Olympic Games Paris 2024 has been released

Judo athletes to watch at Paris 2024

French judokas will be particularly eager to win on home soil after bringing home eight medals, including gold in the new mixed team event, at Tokyo 2020.

Teddy Riner will be looking for a third individual gold medal in the +100kg category, while Clarisse Agbegnenou will attempt to retain her title after giving birth to her first child. Amandine Buchard and Romane Dicko will also be among the favourites.

As usual, the Japanese team will be very strong. Ono Shohei will be aiming to win a third Olympic gold medal in a row. Abe Hifumi and Uta, who became Olympic champions on the same day at Tokyo 2020, will attempt to write more history after becoming the first brother and sister to do so.

Canada’s Jessica Klimkait, Belgium’s Matthias Casse and Ukraine’s Daria Bilodid will go to Paris 2024 with the aim of bringing home a medal of a different colour to the bronzes they won at Tokyo 2020.

Judo qualification timeline to Paris 2024

24 June 2022 - 23 June 2024: Olympic Qualification period

25 June 2024: IJF World Ranking List of the Olympic Qualification period published

25 June 2024: IJF confirms in writing to the NOCs the quota places obtained

2 July 2024: The NOCs to confirm to the IJF the use of the allocated quota places

3 July 2024: IJF to reallocate all unused quota places

TBC : The Tripartite Commission to confirm in writing the allocation of Universality Places to the NOCs

8 July 2024: Paris 2024 Sport Entries deadline

26 July - 11 August: Olympic Games Paris 2024

Find out more about the qualification system for other sports that will feature at Paris 2024.