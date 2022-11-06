British twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova win big at home World Championships and help team qualify for Paris 2024

The first person to see that British artistic gymnast Jessica Gadirova had won gold on floor at her home World Championships in Liverpool on Sunday (6 November) was not the woman herself; it was twin sister Jennifer Gadirova.

Jen had already competed in the final, ultimately coming in seventh, and was keeping an eagle eye on the scoreboard after Jess had performed last of the eight finalists.

While her sibling removed supportive tape from her painful ankle, which had kept her out of the vault final the previous day, Jen unblinkingly watched for the score.

On seeing 14.200 pop up on the screen, Jen dissolved into tears and hugged her sister, who then mirrored her emotions as her first ever world title was confirmed.

The crowd were ecstatic – Jess had topped American Jordan Chiles who claimed silver with 13.833, and Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and Chiles' compatriot Jade Carey, tied third on 13.733.

When Jess bounded onto the podium with the Union Jack, it was Jen who made sure the flag was the correct way up before stepping back and applauding her sibling.

Jess also won all-around bronze and the duo also helped claim second place in the team competition, and with it, a Paris 2024 Olympic spot.

So who are this twosome who look set to keep the world of artistic gymnastics alight heading toward Paris 2024? Olympics.com caught up with them in August.

Twin set

When artistic gymnastic twins Jess and Jen Gadirova went through the rite of passage known to many 17 year old’s in the UK – passing their driving test – their experience was a little different.

“When we were at the test centre, one of the examiners recognised us because of our achievements at the Olympic Games, and she did ask if we could have a picture, so that was really cool,” Jess told Olympics.com in an exclusive interview alongside Jen ahead of the multi-sport European Championships taking place in Munich, Germany in August.

The achievement to which Jess refers is the team bronze medal won by Great Britain in artistic gymnastic at Tokyo 2020 (in 2021), coming in behind silver medallists USA and gold medallists, ROC. It was Britain’s first medal in the women's gymnastics team event for 93 years; the men had claimed the nation's first Olympic team medal for a century, in front of a raucous home crowd at London 2012.

In Japan, alongside Alice Kinsella and Amelie Morgan, the quartet just pipped Italy to the final place on the podium in joyful scenes.

“We were just both in disbelief to see that score pop up and it’s such a dream come true,” said Jess. “I think most people have that as a goal and I think for it to actually to become reality is just... it was so mind-blowing and just the first thing I could just think of is just look at my sister because we were both in this journey together and we both succeeded in what we wanted.”

“I just didn't know what to do,” said Jen. “I wanted to look at everyone and smile and give everyone a hug and just share this great moment with everyone.”

Simone Biles inspiration

When Olympics.com previously spoke to the twins ahead of Tokyo 2020, Jess mentioned that she was so in awe of gymnastics legend Simone Biles, she wasn’t sure she’d be able to say anything to the four-time Olympic gold and 19-time world championship medallist. So did they get to speak to the GOAT?

“Yes,” said Jess who was warming up for the final when she was approached by the American. “I was just waiting for my turn and Simone Biles did actually approach me with her coaches, and she was asking, ‘So how do I tell the difference between you two, and what are the little things that you can see between one another?’ And I think I told her, I have this and Jen has that. (Biles said) ‘I think I can tell the difference between you two, but just knowing which name goes with who, I just get confused with’."

So how do you tell the difference between you two?

“I have a little freckle in the middle of my forehead but from far away it's like, 'How am I supposed to see that? I can't see it!',” said Jess. “So I think from what other people say, our faces are slightly different shaped or we smile a little bit different or our eyebrows are slightly different, but it's hard for me to tell when I'm just looking at her all the time.”

“I think the more you know us, the more you can pick out the difference within us,” said Jen.

Interestingly, Italy, who pipped GB to the team gold at the Europeans, also have twins in their squad. So can the Gadirova’s tell the difference between Alice and Asia D’Amato?

“I think at the beginning I was struggling,” said Jess, “but I think I’ve picked it up quite well now.”

“I can tell that they're different,” said Jen. “It's just now knowing what name is with which face, basically.”

Welcome to our world!

Alice and Asia D'Amato Italy artistic gymnastics Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Bond girls

Following their Olympic success, the twosome enjoyed some celebratory moments such as being invited to the James Bond premiere for No Time To Die.

“We're always in the gym training in our leotards or other fitness clothes so being able to put a dress on and dress up, and look pretty, just felt very nice,” said Jen.

The pair are big Marvel film fans. If they had to pick a super-power, Jen would pick time travel or invisibility, whereas Jess would go for flying.

"I know you kind of fly in gymnastics," she said, "but imagine flying even higher, and you never touch the ground again."

Making a splash

Jess burst onto the international scene at last year’s European Championships in Basel, Switzerland winning a medal of each colour. She won bronze in the all-around, silver on vault and was so busy waving at the camera after her floor routine she didn’t realise she’d won gold.

When she did register what she'd done, her automatic reaction looked like it was to turn to her twin to celebrate but Jen wasn't there having pulled out of the squad due to injury. The pair were soon on the phone to each other.

Jen told Olympics.com last year, "Seeing her score come up and it just saying ''1', I was just like, I had no words. I was so shocked and so happy. And then I was like on the phone, and then to hear them scream and shout in happiness just made me burst into tears.”

Jen had her own breakout moment at her senior debut at the American Cup in Wisconsin in 2020. She placed fourth (with a fall) behind 2017 all-around world champion Morgan Hurd, and the soon-to-be 2021 all-around world bronze medallist Kayla DiCello, and Japan’s Hatakeda Hitomi, and achieved the highest score on floor exercise (13.700) and vault (14.566) while she was at it.

Both the Gadirovas are known for their expressive floor routines with super difficult tumbles, which thrills gymnastics fans, so Jess winning world gold, aged just 18, should maybe not be such a big surprise. To do so in front of the pressure of a home crowd with an injured ankle just makes it a more impressive feat.

Competitive nature

When asked if they have any individual interests away from each other, there’s a pause. A long pause.

“That is a very hard question because we're together like 24-7 and we don't really like to do things without one another,” said Jess. “It's nice to have our separate times but she's my best friend, she's with me all the time, so I don't like to do things without her. But I do think alone time is important for everyone, but we're kind of like one so we're together.”

That may be so, but when asked who is the best driver, their competitive edge borne of their sport reveals itself.

“I like to think I am,” said Jess. “I think we are quite good and I think we are quite the same in driving but on the test I had five (errors) and she had two, so it gives her the crown.”

Jess rolled her eyes and Jen gave a satisfied sigh, before they turned to each other and giggled.