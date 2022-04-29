Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Leanne Wong back at U.S. national team camp

Three members of the U.S. women's gymnastics squad are back in elite action.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic floor exercise champion Jade Carey, team silver medallist Jordan Chiles, and reserve athlete Leanne Wong all made their first trip to a U.S. national team camp in 2022 this week in Katy, Texas.

"Back to national team camp!" Wong, who is the 2021 world all-around silver medallist, said in a post on Instagram featuring the trio.

The camp ran from 25-28 April.

Carey, Chiles, and Wong have had a busy month. Two weeks ago, all three competed in their first NCAA championships with Wong helped her Florida Gators to a second place finish in the team event at the American collegiate competition. Carey was fourth in the all-around standings.

Now, they've got their eyes set on a return to international competition.

"I'm feeling good, so I figured like might as well just start now," Carey said of the quick turn around during a media availability at the NCAAs. "I don't feel like I need to be like right back where I was from the beginning. So I'm just going to take it slow and see how it goes."

Amy Smith named Clemson women's gymnastics first head coach

When Clemson University's women's gymnastics team takes to the field of play for it's inaugural season in 2024, it will do so under the direction of newly named head coach Amy Smith.

Smith, a UCLA standout as an athlete, has previously served as head coach at the Utah State University and as an assistant coach for a number of programs including powerhouses UCLA and Florida.

“This is an absolute dream come true - to have the trust to start a program of this caliber is an absolute honor," said Smith, according to a press release from the organization. "I cannot wait to get started building this program - the level of support and the buzz about Clemson Gymnastics is already off the charts and I cannot wait to keep that rolling and build on that momentum."

The Clemson team was first announced in June of 2021 and will train in a facility that is part of a $27.5 million plan for women's sports on campus.

From the vault...

This week, we take a look back at Team Ukraine on the balance beam at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece. The squad, which finished fourth overall and less than a point off the podium, was led by Alina Kozich on the balance beam. Kozich scored a 9.550.