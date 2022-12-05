The World Youth Table Tennis Championships 2022 is being held at Salle Omnisport de Rades in Tunisia from December 4 to 11.

The eight-day tournament will see nine Indian table tennis players compete for medals in the under-15 and under-19 age group categories.

Each table tennis category has seven different events, boys team, girls team, boys singles, girls singles, boys doubles, girls doubles and mixed doubles.

Of the nine Indian TT players competing at the Tunis meet, eight are in the under-19 category. Jennifer Varghese, 14, is India’s sole challenger in the under-15 age group. She will compete in the girls’ singles event and team up with Egyptian partners for the doubles events.

The team events will be held over the first three days of the competition while the doubles events start on December 6. Singles events kickstart on December 8.

World Youth Table Tennis Championships 2022: Results for Indian players

Under-19 boys team

Round of 16 - Japan 3-0 India (India eliminated)

Ryoichi Yoshiyama 3-0 Ankur Bhattacharjee (11-5,11-5,11-3)

Hayate Suzuki 3-1 Payas Jain 3-1 (9-11,11-6,11-3,11-6)

Yuta Iimura 3-2 Yashansh Malik (11-7,13-15,7-11,11-5,13-11)

Under-19 girls team

Round of 16 - India (progressed with bye)

Quarter-finals - India 2-3 France (India eliminated)

Yashaswini Ghorpade 3-0 Charlotte Lutz (11-2,11-6,11-5)

Suhana Saini 0-3 Prithika Pavade (4-11,4-11,5-11)

Nithya Mani 3-0 Agathe Avezou (11-6,11-3,11-8)

Yashaswini Ghorpade 0-3 Prithika Pavade (7-11,8-11,11-13)

Suhana Saini 1-3 Charlotte Lutz (11-7,8-11,4-11,9-11)

Under-19 boys doubles

Under-19 girls doubles

Under-19 mixed doubles

Under-19 girls singles

Under-19 boys singles

Under-15 girls doubles

Under-15 mixed doubles

Under-15 girls singles