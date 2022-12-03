The World Youth Table Tennis Championships 2022 will see nine Indian table tennis players vie for medals in Tunisia from Sunday.

The eight-day meet will be held at Salle Omnisport de Rades, an indoor sports arena in the city of Rades, and will see young players from across the globe compete in the under-15 and under-19 categories.

The table tennis competitions at the ITTF World Youth Championships 2022 will feature singles, doubles and team events.

The first three days of the competition will see action in the boys’ and girls’ team events.

ITTF World Youth Championships is in its second edition and replaced World Junior Table Tennis Championships on the ITTF Calendar last year. The championship will conclude on December 11.

The Indian boys’ team of Ankur Bhattacharjee, Deepit Patil, Payas Jain, Yashansh Malik will take on Japan on Sunday in the round of 16. Meanwhile, the Indian girls’ team of Yashaswini Ghorpade, Nithya Mani, Suhana Saini, and Taneesha Kotecha will face the winner between Tunisia and France in the quarter-finals after receiving a first-round bye.

The individual competitions will begin on December 8 from the round of 32. Former junior world No. 1 Payas Jain, currently ranked 13th, will be India’s best bet in the under-19 boys’ singles and will look to upgrade his bronze medal from last year.

Junior world No. 12 Yashaswini Ghorpade and 2021 World Youth Championships bronze medallist Suhana Saini, world No. 14, will lead India’s challenge in under-19 girls’ singles.

Payas Jain and Yashaswini Ghorpade will also combine for the mixed doubles event and are seeded eighth. The duo won the gold medal at the Asian Junior Table Tennis Championships in Laos earlier this year and will start from the round of 16 against Australia’s Danni-Elle Townsend and Finn Luu.

Yashaswini Ghorpade will team up with Suhana Saini in the under-19 girls’ doubles and the pair are the top seeds in the category.

In the under-15 category, 14-year-old Jennifer Varghese is India’s sole challenger. She is seeded ninth in under-15 girls’ singles and will also compete in the doubles with Egyptian partners.

ITTF World Youth Championships 2022: Indian table tennis squad

Under-19 boys’ team: Ankur Bhattacharjee, Deepit Patil, Payas Jain, Yashansh Malik

Under-19 girls’ team: Yashaswini Ghorpade, Nithya Mani, Suhana Saini, Taneesha Kotecha

Under-19 boys’ doubles: Payas Jain-Ivor Ban (Croatia)

Under-19 girls’ doubles: Yashaswini Ghorpade-Suhana Saini

Under-19 boys’ singles: Payas Jain

Under-19 girls’ singles: Yashaswini Ghorpade, Suhana Saini

Under-19 mixed doubles: Payas Jain-Yashaswini Ghorpade, Suhana Saini-Simon Belik

Under-15 girls’ singles: Jennifer Varghese

Under-15 girls’ doubles: Jennifer Varghese-Hana Goda (Egypt)

Under-15 mixed doubles: Jennifer Varghese-Yassin Gaber (Egypt)

World Youth Table Tennis Championships 2022: Full schedule for Indian players and live times

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Sunday, December 4

Under-19 Boys' Team R16 - India vs Japan – 2:00 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Boys' Team Quarter-finals (If India qualify) - 11:00 PM IST onwards

Monday, December 5

Under-19 Girls' Team Quarter-final- India vs Tunisia/France - 2:00 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Boys' Team Semi-finals (If India qualify) - 10:30 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Girls' Team Semi-finals (If India qualify) - 10:30 PM IST onwards

Tuesday, December 6

Under-15 Girls' Doubles R16 - 2:00 PM IST onwards

Under-15 Boys' Doubles R16 - 2:00 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Mixed Doubles R32 – 4:00 PM IST onwards

Under-15 Mixed Doubles R32 – 8:30 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Boys' Team Final (If India qualify) - 10:30 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Girls' Team Final (If India qualify) - 10:30 PM IST onwards

Wednesday, December 7

Under-19 Mixed Doubles R16 - 2:00 PM IST onwards

Under-15 Mixed Doubles R16 - 3:00 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Boys' Doubles R16 - 4:00 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Girls' Doubles R16 - 4:00 PM IST onwards

Under-15 Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals - 9:00 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals - 9:30 PM IST onwards

Under-15 Girls' Doubles Quarter-finals - 10:30 PM IST onwards

Under-15 Boys' Doubles Quarter-finals - 10:30 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Girls' Doubles Quarter-finals - 11:30 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Boys' Doubles Quarter-finals - 11:30 PM IST onwards

Thursday, December 8

Under-15 Boys' Singles R32 - 2:30 PM IST onwards

Under-15 Girls' Singles R32 - 2:30 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Girls' Singles R32 - 5:10 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Boys' Singles R32 - 5:10 PM IST onwards

Friday, December 9

Under-15 Mixed Doubles Semi-finals - 12:00 AM IST onwards

Under-19 Mixed Doubles Semi-finals 1:00 AM IST onwards

Under-15 Boys' Singles R16 - 2:30 PM IST onwards

Under-15 Girls' Singles R16 - 2:30 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Boys' Singles R16 - 5:30 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Girls' Singles R16 - 7:00 PM IST onwards

Under-15 Girls' Doubles Semi-finals 9:45 PM IST onwards

Under-15 Boys' Doubles Semi-finals 9:45 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Girls' doubles Semi-finals - 8:45 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Boys' doubles Semi-finals - 10:45 PM IST onwards

Saturday, December 10

Under-15 Mixed Doubles Final - 12:15 AM IST onwards

Under-19 Mixed Doubles Final - 12:45 AM IST onwards

Under-15 Girls' Singles Quarter-finals - 2:30 PM IST onwards

Under-15 Boys' Singles Quarter-finals - 2:30 PM IST onwards

Under-15 Girls' Singles Quarter-finals - 3:15 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Girls' Singles Quarter-finals - 7:00 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Boys' Singles Quarter-finals - 7:00 PM IST onwards

Under-15 Girls' Doubles Final - 11:30 PM IST onwards

Sunday, December 11

Under-15 Boys' Doubles Final - 12:00 AM IST onwards

Under-19 Girls' Doubles Final - 12:00 AM IST onwards

Under-19 Boys' Doubles Final - 1:00 AM IST onwards

Under-15 Girls' Singles Semi-finals - 2:30 PM IST onwards

Under-15 Boys' Singles Semi-finals - 2:30 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Girls' Singles Semi-finals - 4:00 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Boys' Singles Semi-finals - 4:00 PM IST onwards

Under-15 Girls' Final 8:00 PM IST onwards

Under-15 Boys Singles Final - 8:45 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Girls Singles Final - 9:30 PM IST onwards

Under-19 Boys Singles Final - 10:15 PM IST onwards