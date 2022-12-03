Indian table tennis players Yashaswini Ghorpade and Suhana Saini are the top seeds in under-19 girls’ doubles.
The World Youth Table Tennis Championships 2022 will see nine Indian table tennis players vie for medals in Tunisia from Sunday.
The eight-day meet will be held at Salle Omnisport de Rades, an indoor sports arena in the city of Rades, and will see young players from across the globe compete in the under-15 and under-19 categories.
The table tennis competitions at the ITTF World Youth Championships 2022 will feature singles, doubles and team events.
The first three days of the competition will see action in the boys’ and girls’ team events.
ITTF World Youth Championships is in its second edition and replaced World Junior Table Tennis Championships on the ITTF Calendar last year. The championship will conclude on December 11.
The Indian boys’ team of Ankur Bhattacharjee, Deepit Patil, Payas Jain, Yashansh Malik will take on Japan on Sunday in the round of 16. Meanwhile, the Indian girls’ team of Yashaswini Ghorpade, Nithya Mani, Suhana Saini, and Taneesha Kotecha will face the winner between Tunisia and France in the quarter-finals after receiving a first-round bye.
The individual competitions will begin on December 8 from the round of 32. Former junior world No. 1 Payas Jain, currently ranked 13th, will be India’s best bet in the under-19 boys’ singles and will look to upgrade his bronze medal from last year.
Junior world No. 12 Yashaswini Ghorpade and 2021 World Youth Championships bronze medallist Suhana Saini, world No. 14, will lead India’s challenge in under-19 girls’ singles.
Payas Jain and Yashaswini Ghorpade will also combine for the mixed doubles event and are seeded eighth. The duo won the gold medal at the Asian Junior Table Tennis Championships in Laos earlier this year and will start from the round of 16 against Australia’s Danni-Elle Townsend and Finn Luu.
Yashaswini Ghorpade will team up with Suhana Saini in the under-19 girls’ doubles and the pair are the top seeds in the category.
In the under-15 category, 14-year-old Jennifer Varghese is India’s sole challenger. She is seeded ninth in under-15 girls’ singles and will also compete in the doubles with Egyptian partners.
Under-19 boys’ team: Ankur Bhattacharjee, Deepit Patil, Payas Jain, Yashansh Malik
Under-19 girls’ team: Yashaswini Ghorpade, Nithya Mani, Suhana Saini, Taneesha Kotecha
Under-19 boys’ doubles: Payas Jain-Ivor Ban (Croatia)
Under-19 girls’ doubles: Yashaswini Ghorpade-Suhana Saini
Under-19 boys’ singles: Payas Jain
Under-19 girls’ singles: Yashaswini Ghorpade, Suhana Saini
Under-19 mixed doubles: Payas Jain-Yashaswini Ghorpade, Suhana Saini-Simon Belik
Under-15 girls’ singles: Jennifer Varghese
Under-15 girls’ doubles: Jennifer Varghese-Hana Goda (Egypt)
Under-15 mixed doubles: Jennifer Varghese-Yassin Gaber (Egypt)
All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)
Sunday, December 4
Under-19 Boys' Team R16 - India vs Japan – 2:00 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Boys' Team Quarter-finals (If India qualify) - 11:00 PM IST onwards
Monday, December 5
Under-19 Girls' Team Quarter-final- India vs Tunisia/France - 2:00 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Boys' Team Semi-finals (If India qualify) - 10:30 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Girls' Team Semi-finals (If India qualify) - 10:30 PM IST onwards
Tuesday, December 6
Under-15 Girls' Doubles R16 - 2:00 PM IST onwards
Under-15 Boys' Doubles R16 - 2:00 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Mixed Doubles R32 – 4:00 PM IST onwards
Under-15 Mixed Doubles R32 – 8:30 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Boys' Team Final (If India qualify) - 10:30 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Girls' Team Final (If India qualify) - 10:30 PM IST onwards
Wednesday, December 7
Under-19 Mixed Doubles R16 - 2:00 PM IST onwards
Under-15 Mixed Doubles R16 - 3:00 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Boys' Doubles R16 - 4:00 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Girls' Doubles R16 - 4:00 PM IST onwards
Under-15 Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals - 9:00 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals - 9:30 PM IST onwards
Under-15 Girls' Doubles Quarter-finals - 10:30 PM IST onwards
Under-15 Boys' Doubles Quarter-finals - 10:30 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Girls' Doubles Quarter-finals - 11:30 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Boys' Doubles Quarter-finals - 11:30 PM IST onwards
Thursday, December 8
Under-15 Boys' Singles R32 - 2:30 PM IST onwards
Under-15 Girls' Singles R32 - 2:30 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Girls' Singles R32 - 5:10 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Boys' Singles R32 - 5:10 PM IST onwards
Friday, December 9
Under-15 Mixed Doubles Semi-finals - 12:00 AM IST onwards
Under-19 Mixed Doubles Semi-finals 1:00 AM IST onwards
Under-15 Boys' Singles R16 - 2:30 PM IST onwards
Under-15 Girls' Singles R16 - 2:30 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Boys' Singles R16 - 5:30 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Girls' Singles R16 - 7:00 PM IST onwards
Under-15 Girls' Doubles Semi-finals 9:45 PM IST onwards
Under-15 Boys' Doubles Semi-finals 9:45 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Girls' doubles Semi-finals - 8:45 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Boys' doubles Semi-finals - 10:45 PM IST onwards
Saturday, December 10
Under-15 Mixed Doubles Final - 12:15 AM IST onwards
Under-19 Mixed Doubles Final - 12:45 AM IST onwards
Under-15 Girls' Singles Quarter-finals - 2:30 PM IST onwards
Under-15 Boys' Singles Quarter-finals - 2:30 PM IST onwards
Under-15 Girls' Singles Quarter-finals - 3:15 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Girls' Singles Quarter-finals - 7:00 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Boys' Singles Quarter-finals - 7:00 PM IST onwards
Under-15 Girls' Doubles Final - 11:30 PM IST onwards
Sunday, December 11
Under-15 Boys' Doubles Final - 12:00 AM IST onwards
Under-19 Girls' Doubles Final - 12:00 AM IST onwards
Under-19 Boys' Doubles Final - 1:00 AM IST onwards
Under-15 Girls' Singles Semi-finals - 2:30 PM IST onwards
Under-15 Boys' Singles Semi-finals - 2:30 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Girls' Singles Semi-finals - 4:00 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Boys' Singles Semi-finals - 4:00 PM IST onwards
Under-15 Girls' Final 8:00 PM IST onwards
Under-15 Boys Singles Final - 8:45 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Girls Singles Final - 9:30 PM IST onwards
Under-19 Boys Singles Final - 10:15 PM IST onwards
