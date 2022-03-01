ISSF World Cup 2022 Cairo: Saurabh Chaudhary wins 10m air pistol gold medal

Youth Olympic champion Saurabh Chaudhary defeated Micheal Schwald of Germany 16-6 in the gold medal match of the 10m air pistol shooting event at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday.

Saurabh Chaudhary won eight of the 11 single shots in the final to clinch India’s first medal at the ongoing shooting World Cup.

As per the new format, the winner of a single-shot in the final is awarded two points and the first to race to 16 points wins the contest.

With Saurabh’s win, India are ranked first alongside France and Italy with one gold each.

This is also Saurabh Chaudhary’s third individual -- and ninth overall -- ISSF World Cup gold. Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Artem Chernousov, who topped the qualifying round with 591 points, clinched bronze in the medal match of the 10m air pistol event.

As per the new format, the top eight shooters in the qualifying rounds are split into two groups of four shooters.

The top two from each group then progress to the medal match contested by four shooters. The top two from the four-man field then proceed to the gold medal match while the third-placed shooter is awarded the bronze medal.

Earlier in the qualifying round, 19-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary finished third with a total of 584 points. Saurabh topped the semi-final with 38 points and again aced the medal match with 42.5 points to qualify for the gold medal match.

Among the other Indians who were competing at the 10m air pistol event were Gaurav Rana, Pradhyumn Singh and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve.

Gaurav Rana finished 31st while Pradhyumn Singh and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve stood a distant 66th and 67th, respectively, among the 92 participants.

India drew blank on Monday in the men’s and women’s 10m air rifle events, in the season’s first ISSF World Cup for rifle and pistol shooters.

Over 500 athletes from 60 nations are in the fray at the Cairo World Cup. The nine-day championship event also has 24 Indians competing across individual and team medal events.