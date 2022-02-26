ISSF World Cup 2022: Young Indian shooting contingent, sans Manu Bhaker, for Cairo meet – watch live streaming

A 24-member Indian shooting team, without Olympian and junior world champion Manu Bhaker, is set to take aim at the ISSF World Cup 2022 in Cairo, Egypt from Sunday.

Since the selection trials for this year could not be held due to COVID-19, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) adopted a ranking system to select the Indian contingent for the season’s first pistol and rifle shooting World Cup.

Manu Bhaker, despite defending her 10m air pistol national title in December, couldn’t make the cut based on NRAI’s selection criteria.

Apart from Manu Bhaker, Tokyo Olympians Abhishek Verma, Anjum Moudgil, Elavaneil Valarivan, Tejaswini Sawant and Yashaswini Singh Deswal were also unable to meet the cut offs.

Young talents including Youth Olympic champion Saurabh Chaudhary, world championship bronze medallist Divyansh Singh Panwar and junior world champion Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will lead the men’s team at the Cairo meet.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympian Rahi Sarnobat, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan will lead the women’s charge at the upcoming competition.

The nine-day event will see pistol and rifle shooters take part in individual as well as team events.

The Cairo meet is also the first World Cup to be held under the new rules, which were first tested at the President’s Cup last November.

In the 10m air rifle and 10m air pistol individual events, the top eight shooters will advance to the semi-finals, instead of direct finals.

Meanwhile, in the 50m rifle 3 positions individual events, there will be two phases of qualification instead of one. The first phase will see 10 shooters advance, while the second phase will see the top eight make the final.

Where to watch the ISSF World Cup 2022 Cairo live in India?

Shooting fans in India can watch live streaming of the ISSF World Cup 2022 Cairo on the ISSF YouTube channel and the ISSF Facebook page. Only the finals of each event will be streamed live.

Indian team for the ISSF World Cup 2022 in Cairo

50m rifle 3 positions men: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran, Kiran Ankush Jadhav, Sanjeev Rajput

10m air rifle men: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Balasajeb Patil, Srinjoy Datta

25m rapid fire pistol men: Anish, Bhavesh Shekhawat, Gurpreet Singh

10m air pistol men: Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve, Saurabh Chaudhary, Gaurav Rana, Pradhyumn Singh

10m air rifle women: Shreya Agrawal, Aayushi Gupta, Rajshree Sancheti

10m air pistol women: Esha Singh, P Shri Nivetha, Ruchita Vinerkar

25m pistol women: Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat

50m rifle 3 positions women: Sift Kaur Samra, Shriyanka Sadangi

10m air pistol mixed team: Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve-Esha Singh, Saurabh Chaudhary-P Shri Nivetha

10m air rifle mixed team: Divyansh Singh Panwar-Shreya Agrawa, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil-Aayushi Gupta

25m rapid fire pistol mixed team: Anish-Rhythm Sangwan, Bhavesh Shekhawat-Esha Singh

50m rifle 3 positions mixed team: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar-Sift Kaur Samra, Akhil Sheoran-Shriyanka Sadangi

ISSF World Cup 2022 Cairo: Schedule and live India start times

All times are India Standard Time (IST)

Sunday, February 27

10m Air Rifle Men Relay 1 and 2 – 5:15 PM IST

Monday, February 28

10m Air Rifle Women Relay 1 – 12:30 PM IST

10m Air Rifle Women Relay 2 – 2:30 PM IST

Final 10m Air Rifle Men Stage 1 – 3:15 PM IST

Final 10m Air Rifle Men Stage 2 – 4:15 PM IST

Final 10m Air Rifle Women Stage 1 – 5:30 PM IST

Final 10m Air Rifle Women Stage 2 – 6:30 PM IST

10m Air Pistol Men Relay 1 – 6:45 PM IST

10m Air Pistol Men Relay 2 – 8:45 PM IST

Tuesday, March 1

Final 10m Air Rifle Men Stage 1 – 1:30 PM IST

Final 10m Air Rifle Men Stage 2 – 2:30 PM IST

10m Air Pistol Women Relay 1 – 2:45 PM IST

10m Air Pistol Women Relay 2 – 4:45 PM IST

Final 10m Air Pistol Women Stage 1 – 6:45 PM IST

Final 10m Air Pistol Women Stage 2 – 7:45 PM IST

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Relay 1 – 8:30 PM IST

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Relay 2 – 9:45 PM IST

Wednesday, March 2

Final 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Stage 1 – 1:30 PM IST

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Relay 1 – 1:30 PM IST

Final 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Stage 2 – 2:30 PM IST

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Relay 2 – 2:45 PM IST

Final 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Stage 1 – 4:00 PM IST

Air Rifle Men Stage 1 – 4:00 PM IST

Air Rifle Men Stage 2 – 4:45 PM IST

Final 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Stage 2 – 5:00 PM IST

Air Rifle Women Stage 1 – 1:30 PM IST

Medal match Air Rifle Team Men 1 – 5:50 PM IST

Medal match Air Rifle Team Men 2 – 6:20 PM IST

Air Rifle Team Women Stage 2 – 6:30 PM IST

Air Pistol Team Men Stage 1 – 7:30 PM IST

Medal match Air Rifle Team Women 1 – 7:40 PM IST

Medal match Air Rifle Team Women 2 – 8:10 PM IST

Air Pistol Team Men Stage 2 – 8:15 PM IST

Medal match Air Pistol Team Men 1 – 9:15 PM IST

Air Pistol Team Women Stage 1 – 9:15 PM IST

Medal match Air Pistol Team Men 2 – 9:45 PM IST

Air Pistol Team Women Stage 2 – 10:00 PM IST

Medal match Air Pistol Team Women 1 – 11:00 PM IST

Medal match Air Pistol Team Women 1 – 11:30 PM IST

Thursday, March 3

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Relay 1 – 2:45 PM IST

25m Pistol Women Precision Stage – 4:00 PM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Relay 2 – 5:00 PM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Stage 2 – 7:15 PM IST

Friday, March 4

Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Stage 1 – 1:30 PM IST

25m Pistol Women Rapid Fire Stage – 2:00 PM IST

Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Stage 2 – 2:20 PM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Relay 1 – 2:45 PM IST

Final 25m Pistol Women Stage 1 – 5:00 PM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Relay 2 – 5:00 PM IST

Final 25m Pistol Women Stage 2 – 5:30 PM IST

25m Pistol Team Women Stage 1 – 7:00 PM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Stage 2 – 7:15 PM IST

Saturday, March 5

50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men Stage 1 – 12:30 PM IST

Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Stage 1 – 1:30 PM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men Stage 2 – 1:45 PM IST

Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Stage 2 – 2:20 PM IST

Medal Match 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men 1 – 3:30 PM IST

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Stage 1 – 3:30 PM IST

Medal Match 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men 2 – 4:00 PM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Stage 1 – 4:30 PM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Stage 1 – 5:45 PM IST

Medal Match 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women 1 – 7:15 PM IST

25m Pistol Team Women Stage 2 – 7:30 PM IST

Medal Match 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women 2 – 7:45 PM IST

Sunday, March 6

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 2 – 11:30 AM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Stage 1 – 12:15 PM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Stage 2 – 1:35 PM IST

Medal Match 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team 1 – 3:00 PM IST

Medal Match 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team 1 – 3:30 PM IST

Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 1 – 4:45 PM IST

Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 1 – 5:45 PM IST

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Stage 1 – 7:00 PM IST

Medal Match 25m Pistol Team Women 1 – 7:30 PM IST

Medal Match 25m Pistol Team Women 1 – 8:00 PM IST

Monday, March 7

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Stage 2 – 11:30 AM IST

Medal Match 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men 1 – 1:45 PM IST

Medal Match 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men 2 – 2:15 PM IST

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team Stage 1 – 4:45 PM IST

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team Stage 2 – 5:30 PM IST

Medal Match 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team 1 – 7:00 PM IST

Medal Match 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team 2 – 7:30 PM IST