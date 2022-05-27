ISSF World Cup 2022 Baku: 12 Indian rifle shooters to compete – watch live streaming

A 12-member Indian rifle shooting team will be aiming for medals at the ISSF World Cup 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan from May 28 to June 7.

Tokyo Olympians Elavenil Valarivan, Anjum Moudgil will lead a young Indian squad. Anjum had won two silver medals at the world championships in 2018 while Elavenil was a junior world champion.

Dhanush Srikanth, who won the 10m air rifle and mixed team rifle gold medal at the Deaflympics 2021 earlier this month, will be making his ISSF World Cup debut in Baku.

Some of the shooters who were in action at the Junior World Cup two weeks ago in Suhl, Germany, have also been included in the squad.

Paarth Makhija and Rudrankksh Patil won the gold medal in the men’s rifle team event while the latter also clinched an individual 10m gold. Meanwhile Ramita, 18, returned with three medals – one gold, two silver – from the junior meet.

Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar, currently India’s top men’s rifle shooter, however, isn’t traveling to Baku.

Although the ISSF World Cup features rifle, pistol and shotgun events, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has only sent rifle shooters for the event.

Where to watch ISSF World Cup 2022 Baku live in India?

Live streaming of the ISSF World Cup 2022 Baku will be available on the ISSF YouTube channel and the ISSF Facebook page. Only the finals of each event will be streamed live.

ISSF World Cup 2022 Baku: Schedule and live India start times

All times are India Standard Time (IST)

Sunday, May 29

Final 10m air rifle men – 10:30 AM IST

Final 10m air rifle women – 12:00 PM IST

Monday, May 30

Final 10m air rifle mixed team - 12:30 PM IST

Tuesday, May 31

Final air rifle team men – 10:30 AM IST

Final air rifle team women – 11:45 AM IST

Thursday, June 2

Final 50m rifle 3 positions men – 11:30 AM IST

Friday, June 3

Final 50m rifle 3 positions women – 11:30 AM IST

Final 50m rifle 3 positions team men – 1:30 PM IST

Final 50m rifle 3 positions team women – 5:15 PM IST

Saturday, June 4

Final 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team – 12:30 PM IST

ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022 Baku: Indian squad

Men

Srikanth Dhanush, Goldi Gurjar, Deepak Kumar, Swapnil Kusale, Paarth Makhija and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil

Women

Shreya Agarwal, Ashi Chouksey, Anjum Moudgil, Ayushi Podder, Ramita and Elavenil Valarivan.