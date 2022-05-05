Deaflympics 2021: Know India’s medal winners

Deaflympics 2021 is currently underway at Festa da Uva Main Pavilion in the city of Caxias do Sul in southern Brazil. The quadrennial event began on May 1 and will conclude on May 15 with around 2,100 athletes from 72 countries participating at the Games.

India, meanwhile, have sent a contingent of 65 athletes to compete in 11 sports, making it the country’s largest-ever representation at Deaflympics since making its debut in 1965.

The first edition of the Deaflympics, then known as the International Silent Games, were held in Paris in 1924.

At the last edition in Turkey in 2017, the 46-member Indian contingent had returned with five medals – a gold, a silver and three bronze. Wrestler Virender Singh defended his title in the 74kg freestyle event while Tokyo Olympian golfer Diksha Nagar claimed silver. Both athletes are in action at the Deaflympics 2021, the 24th edition of the Games.

In this edition, shooter Dhanush Srikanth gave India a brilliant start by winning a gold medal in the 10m air rifle event on Day 3. Dhanush Srikanth shot 247.5, a world record score to win the title.

This is the first time the Deaflympics are being held in South America. The Games were scheduled to take place from December 5 to 21 last year but were postponed to May 2022 due to COVID-19.

Where to watch Deaflympics 2021 live in India?

The live streaming of Deaflympics 2021 will be available on XPlay TV’s official YouTube Channel. There is no live telecast of the Deaflympics in India.

Deaflympics 2021: India’s medal winners