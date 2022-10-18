ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022: Indian junior women’s 10m air pistol team bags gold medal

India’s junior women’s 10m air pistol team comprising Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal and Varsha Singh won the gold medal at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 in Cairo on Tuesday.

The Indian women beat China’s Zhao Nan, Wang Siyu and Shen Yiyao by a 16-6 scoreline in the gold medal match to clinch top podium finish. The trio had earlier topped stage 1 of the qualifiers but finished behind the Chinese team in stage 2.

This was India’s sixth gold medal at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022, two of which have come in the senior competitions while the remaining four were won by junior shooters.

Earlier on Monday, Indian pistol shooter Sameer won a silver medal in the men’s junior 25m rapid fire pistol event at Cairo.

Pitted against three Chinese shooters in the medal match, the Sonipat shooter scored 23 hits in the medal match to finish behind China’s Wang Shiwen, who scored 25. Liu Yangpan won bronze with 17.

Earlier, Sameer had shot 573 in qualification to finish fourth and then outshot Yangpan 12-10 in the ranking round to make it to the medal round. Fellow Indian Udhayveer Sidhu, who won both the junior men's 25m and standard pistol golds, was also competing in the event but was knocked out in the ranking round.

India are currently second on the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 medals tally with 15 medals, six gold, three silver and six bronze. China top the list with 32 medals, which include 17 golds.