ISL 2021-22 semi-final dates announced; final on March 20 - watch live streaming

The schedule for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 semi-finals and final was announced by the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) – the organisers of India’s premier football league, on Thursday.

The first-leg semi-finals will be held on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12. The second legs are scheduled on Tuesday, March 15, and Wednesday, March 16.

The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa will host the ISL 2021-22 final on Sunday, March 20.

ISL 2021-22 semi-finals and final fixtures Picture by ISL Media

In one of the most closely-contested seasons of the ISL, nine teams still remain in contention for the semi-finals. ISL 2021-22 has been the most competitive season so far with only a 19-point-gap between the current top-placed team, Hyderabad FC (29) and NorthEast United FC (10), who are bottom of the ISL 2021-22 points table at 11th.

The 'away goal' rule will not apply in the semi-finals this season. Teams with the highest goal aggregate in their respective two-legged ties will progress to the final.

The ISL 2021-22 league phase ends on March 7. The team finishing on top of the table will be crowned winners of the League Shield, earning a direct group-stage entry into the AFC Champions League next season.

ISL 2021-22 semi-finals and final: Full Schedule and live match start times for India

All times in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Friday, March 11

Semi-final 1, 1st leg – 7:30 PM IST

Saturday, March 12

Semi-final 2, 1st leg – 7:30 PM IST

Tuesday, March 15

Semi-final 1, 2nd leg – 7:30 PM IST

Wednesday, March 16

Semi-final 2, 2nd leg – 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, March 20

ISL 2021-22 final – 7:30 PM IST

Where to watch ISL 2021-22 semi-finals and final live?

ISL 2021-22 live telecast of the semi-finals and the final will be available on the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 TV channels. ISL telecast in Hindi commentary will be on the Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi TV channels.

ISL will also be broadcast live on the Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and the Star Sports 1 Bangla regional TV channels

Live streaming of the ISL semis and the final will be on Disney+ Hotstar and on Jio TV.