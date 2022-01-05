Must-know ISL stats and trivia for every Indian football fan

Since its inception in 2014, the Indian Super League (ISL) has been one of the pillars of Indian football.

With every passing season, the ISL has had its own landmark moments, making it richer in history. Statistics and records, invariably, had a huge role to play in that.

Looking back, here are some of the must-know ISL stats and records for every Indian football fan.

Most successful ISL team

ATK, with three ISL titles, currently holds the title of the ISL’s most successful team of all time. The Kolkata team won the title in its inaugural season in 2014 and followed it up with triumphs in 2016 and the 2019-20 campaign.

Spaniard Antonio Lopez Habas was in charge of the team during their 2014 and 2019-20 ISL wins, making him the only head coach to have won multiple ISL titles, that too, with the same team.

Chennaiyin FC have been two-time champions, winning the top honours in 2015 and 2017-18. Bengaluru FC won the title in the 2018-19 season.

First goalscorer in ISL

Ethiopian striker Fikru Teferra will be a permanent fixture in the ISL stats and record books as the first-ever goalscorer in ISL history. Playing for ATK against Mumbai City FC in the inaugural ISL match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 12, 2014, Fikru scored in the 27th minute. ATK won the match 3-0.

Balwant Singh became the first Indian goal scorer in the ISL after netting for Chennaiyin FC in the 31st minute during the Marina Machans’ 2-1 victory over FC Goa at the Fatorda on October 15, 2014.

Mumbai City FC’s Brazilian striker Andre Moritz scored the first-ever ISL hat-trick in the first season during a 5-0 win over FC Pune City on October 18, 2014.

Highest goal scorer in ISL

Former FC Goa forward Ferran Corominas leads the ISL stats for goal scorers with 48 goals from his 57 ISL matches. Bengaluru FC’s Sunil Chhetri is second with 47 goals in 94 matches.

Chhetri is also the highest Indian goal scorer in the ISL followed by Jeje Lalpekhlua, who played ISL 2020-21 for East Bengal.

Fastest goal-scorer in ISL

The ISL's fastest goal was scored by ATK Mohun Bagan striker David Williams, who found the back of the net in just 12 seconds against Hyderabad FC in ISL 2021-22 on 5th January 2022.

Williams broke former Jamshedpur FC winger Jerry Mawihmingthanga's record of scoring in 23 seconds against Kerala Blasters in ISL 2017-18 FC.

Youngest goalscorer in ISL

ATK winger Komal Thatal holds the record of being the youngest scorer in the ISL.

The youngster, then aged 18 years 1 month and 13 days, scored in ATK’s 2-1 defeat to Bengaluru FC in ISL 2018-19 on October 31, 2018, to erase the previous record held by Jerry Lalrinzuala.

Biggest winning margin in ISL

FC Goa recorded the biggest winning margin in ISL till date when they thumped Mumbai City FC 7-0 at the Fatorda in ISL 2015. The match was played on November 17, 2015.

Dudu Omagbemi and Thongkhosiem Haokip scored a hat-trick each while Brazilian Reinaldo scored the other goal for the Guars.

Highest goal scoring match in ISL

The highest goal scoring match in ISL history was an 11-goal affair between East Bengal and Odisha FC in ISL 2020-21. With both teams languishing at the bottom of the table and heading into the final match of their campaign, pride was the only incentive on offer in the match.

East Bengal took a 2-1 lead into half-time, but Odisha FC struck back in the second half, surging ahead 6-3. The Red and Golds salvaged two late goals to make it 6-5 but it was a little too late to avoid ending up on the wrong end of the record.

For Odisha FC, Paul Ramfangzauva and Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored a brace each while for East Bengal, it was Welshman Aaron Amadi-Holloway who netted two.

Longest undefeated streak in ISL

FC Goa holds the record for the longest unbeaten run in ISL. The Gaurs managed to pull the streak off in ISL 2020-21.

After a dodgy start to their campaign, FC Goa started their run with a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC and went 13 matches without a loss to qualify for the playoffs.

In the semi-finals, FC Goa held Mumbai City FC to a 2-2 draw in the first leg and held the Islanders to a 0-0 stalemate in the second. Unfortunately, their title challenge ended after losing the penalty shootout 6-5.

However, FIFA rules don’t categorise a knockout match decided by a penalty shootout as a loss for the exiting team. These are termed as draws instead.

Hence, FC Goa’s unbeaten streak in ISL 2020-21 stands at 15 – the longest in a single ISL season.

Bengaluru FC has the longest winning streak in ISL. The Blues won six on the trot en route to the title during ISL 2018-19.

Longest winless streak in ISL

Hyderabad FC went 14 matches without a win in their inaugural ISL campaign in 2019-20, making it the longest winless run by any ISL team till date.

The longest run of losses, however, is under Delhi Dynamos’ name. The Lions lost six in a row in the 2017-18 season.

Longest goal in ISL history

Former Chennaiyin FC midfielder Rafael Crivellaro holds the record for the longest goal scored in the ISL -- 55 yards.

In a match between Chennaiyin and NorthEast United FC during ISL 2019-20, Rafael Crivellaro picked up the ball near the half-way line and let one fly from almost 55 yards. The Brazilian’s long ranger caught NorthEast goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury off his line and ended up in the back of the net.

Highest goal scoring team in ISL

FC Goa have been the highest goal scoring team in the competition’s history. After the conclusion of ISL 2020-21, the Gaurs had scored 238 goals in 130 matches.

Chennaiyin FC were second in the leaderboard with 182 goals in 127 matches.