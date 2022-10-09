Ironman World Championship: Chris Nikic's finish makes history for athletes with Down Syndrome

Chris Nikic has done it again making history at the Ironman Kona World Championships.

Two years after the American became the first person with Down Syndrome to finish an ironman-distance triathlon, he has repeated the feat at the World Championships in Hawaii.

The 23-year-old achieved the milestone on his birthday on Thursday (6 October), completing the 226.3-kilometre (140.6mi) race in 16 hours 31 minutes 27 seconds, making the 17-hour cut-off and finishing ahead of 49 other athletes.

Nikic uses a specially-adapted bicycle moulded for his specifications to help him ride more comfortably in races, and was accompanied on the men's amateur race by a guide.

By comparison, Norway's Gustav Iden won the men's elite race in 7:40:24 two days later on Saturday, breaking the course record by nearly 11 full minutes. Olympic triathlon champion Kristian Blummenfelt was third.

People with Down Syndrome have an extra chromosome, which can cause reduced muscle tone and smaller stature. Nikic's achievement in Kona comes during the annual Down Syndrome Awareness Month in the United States.

In November 2020, Nikic completed the Florida Ironman race to become the first person with the syndrome to do so, before going on to finish the New York City Marathon in 2021.

The Floridian – who is also a motivational speaker – was awarded the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2021 ESPY Awards for his dedication to his sport.