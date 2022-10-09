Gustav Iden shatters course record to win maiden Ironman Kona World title

Norwegian triathlon ace Gustav Iden delivered a masterclass in patience to claim his maiden 2022 Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, after setting a course record on Saturday (8 October).

The two-time world 70.3 champion upgraded to the full Ironman title courtesy of a superb marathon run, establishing an overall course record of 7:40.24. The first four finishers all dipped below the previous course record of 7:51:13 held by German Jan Frodeno.

Frenchman Sam Laidlow, who led most of the race, had to be content with second place finishing in a time of 7:42.24. Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Kristian Blummenfelt rounded out the podium with 7:43.23.

“That was so freakin’ hard,” Iden said on the Ironman livestream. “The last 10km, I was worried about the legend of the island killing me. Everything was going smoothly until I passed Sam Laidlow. And then the island really tried to put me down, but I think my heart must be stronger than the legend of the island. That was so, so epic. I am so proud of both Sam and Kristian making the podium.”

Laidlow came out of the water after the 3.86km swim in second place before he took up his position among the leaders on the cycling leg. He led most of the cycling leg and went into the final transition with more than six minutes on the chasing Norwegian duo.

The 23-year-old looked set to pull off a stunning victory after setting a course record on the bike, but training partners Blummenfelt and Iden slowly but surely gained on the Frenchman.

Iden made his move halfway through the run leaving Blummenfelt fighting for third as he launched his assault on the title.

The Tokyo Olympian finally caught up with Laidlow about 35 kilometres into the marathon. He patted the gutsy Frenchman on the back as he moved into the lead for the victory.

2022 Ironmon Kona World Championships men's results

Top 5: