India’s tennis star Sania Mirza credits National Games for her international success

Sania Mirza is a woman of many firsts in Indian tennis. The star from Hyderabad was the first Indian woman to win a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) title, reach No. 1 in WTA doubles rankings, break into the top 30 in WTA singles rankings, and win a Grand Slam title.

Like all great achievements have a point where it all began, Sania Mirza has credited the National Games in 2002 as being one of the turning points in her career.

“I was 16 when I participated in the Games in 2002,” Sania Mirza, who went to win six Grand Slam titles in her career spanning over the next two decades, said. “I did well and came into the limelight. It proved to be the perfect impetus for my international career.”

The Indian tennis legend believes the National Games 2022 in Gujarat will give upcoming Indian athletes a similar chance to make names for themselves.

“This is the perfect platform to test yourself and, then, embark on the international stage,” Sania Mirza said in her message to young athletes.

Sania pointed out that National Games are unique, being a fusion of seasoned players, who have already scaled several peaks in the international arena, and rising stars.

“The presence of top athletes in National Games is a great source of inspiration to the emerging talent,” Sania Mirza, now recovering from a wrist injury sustained ahead of the recent US Open, said.

In the absence of Sania Mirza at the National Games, all eyes will be on Ankita Raina from Gujarat, who is India’s top-ranked singles WTA player at the National Games.

The tennis events at the National Games 2022 will be held in Ahmedabad from September 29 till October 5.