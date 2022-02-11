Indian Open golf cancelled for third year running

The Indian Open men's golf tournament has been called off for the third year running because of the restrictions due to COVID-19.

First staged in 1964, the 56th edition of the Indian Open was due to be held from February 17 to 20 at the DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurugram. The tournament was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, too, due to the pandemic.

The Dubai Port World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour, announced that it plans to bring the Indian Open back on the Tour’s schedule in 2023.

“After being postponed from its original scheduled date of February 17-20, it had been hoped to reschedule the Indian Open later this spring, but it will now not take place in 2022,” the DP World Tour said in a statement.

While Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher won the last edition of the Indian Open in 2019, India’s Jyoti Randhawa is the most successful golfer at the event, having won the title thrice in 2000, 2006 and 2007.

Rio 2016 Olympian Shiv Chawrasia won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017 and was the last Indian golfer to win the Indian Open.

The DP World Tour 2022 season is currently underway. India’s Shubhankar Sharma is fifth on the Tour’s leaderboard.

The Asian Tour, meanwhile, is due to return to India in the 2022 season with the inaugural Delhi Golf Club (DGC) Open from March 24 to 27.