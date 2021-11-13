Indian Open golf to be held in 2022 after two-year hiatus

The men’s Indian Open golf tournament has been scheduled from February 24-27, 2022. It returns after a two-year gap on the European Tour.

The Indian Open was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is co-sanctioned by the European Tour, now known as the DP World Tour since 2015.

The venue of the 56th edition of the tournament -- it was first played in 1964 -- is yet to be announced.

Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher is the Indian Open defending champion, having won by one stroke over Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura in New Delhi in 2019.

Rio 2016 Olympian SSP Chawrasia was the last Indian golfer to win the Indian Open. He won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.

India’s Jyoti Randhawa is the most successful golfer at the Indian Open, having won three titles - in 2000, 2006 and 2007.