Indian hockey teams to play in Commonwealth Games 2022 after all

The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams will compete at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham, England, after reversing their earlier decision to skip the event.

In October, India had announced that they won’t be sending their teams for the quadrennial event due to the COVID-19 quarantine rules imposed by the host nation. India also wanted to prioritise the Asian Games 2022, the continental qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics, instead.

However, following weeks of negotiations between Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and Narinder Batra, the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the head of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), the decision was reversed.

“India’s hockey men and women will, if they are invited and qualify, will be here. I am delighted," CGF president Dame Louise Martin told insidethegames.

Five men’s and five women’s teams are expected to compete in the Commonwealth Games 2022 hockey event. The final list of qualified nations is scheduled to be released in February.

“Hockey is a world-class event at the Commonwealth Games, and it will be a good competition. India is the biggest country in the Commonwealth. We need all their teams in every sport that they qualify for at these Games,” Dame Louise Martin said.

The Indian men’s hockey team are two-time Commonwealth Games silver medallists, having finished runners ups in 2010 and 2014. Indian women won the gold in 2002 and silver in 2006.

The Commonwealth Games will begin on July 28 and end on August 8 next year.