Ankita Bhakat, Sukhchain Singh win national archery ranking tournament

Youth world champion Ankita Bhakat and Sukhchain Singh won the individual recurve women’s and men’s titles respectively at the national archery ranking tournament 2022 on Sunday.

Sukhchain Singh beat two-time Olympian and World Cup gold-medallist Atanu Das in the first round, reported PTI.

Atanu Das’ fellow Tokyo 2020 Olympians Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav were also eliminated in the opening round. Tarundeep Rai lost to qualification topper Dhiraj Bommadevara while Pravin Jadhav was beaten by Sachin Gupta.

The 25-year-old Sukhchain Singh beat Rahul Nagarwal 6-2 in the final to clinch the title. Dhiraj Bommadevara finished in third place.

In the women’s recurve, Ankita Bhakat beat Simranjeet Kaur 6-4 in the final. The two archers had also finished in the top-two in the qualification round.

World Cup gold-medallist and former world No.1 Deepika Kumari also suffered an early exit, losing to Kadire Sindhuja in the opening round. Deepika Kumari, a three-time Olympian, had finished third in qualifying.

World championships silver-medallist Jyothi Vennam won the individual women’s compound title and Rajat Chauhan won the individual men’s compound event.