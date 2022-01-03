Asian Games 2022 archery trials to be held in Kolkata in March

The Archery Association of India (AAI) will conduct the first of the three selection trials for the Asian Games 2022 at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Eastern Centre in Kolkata from March 7 to 10.

The trials will be held during the national camp in Kolkata which runs from February 25 to March 31, returning to the city for the first time in nine years. The Army Sports Institute in Pune had been holding the national camps for the last eight years.

The second and third phases of the Asian Games selections will be conducted in June and July.

The recurve archers, selected in the first phase of the trials, will most likely represent India at the season-opening Stage I of the World Cup in Antalya, Turkey from April 18 to 24.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir will host the 41st Senior National Championships from March 18 to 27.

At the 2018 Asian Games, the Indian recurve archers, which included Olympians Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari, returned empty-handed. However, the men’s and women’s compound archers, who will continue to train in Sonepat, had clinched a silver each.

The Asian Games 2022 will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10-25.