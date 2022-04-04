India women to play international football friendlies vs Egypt and Jordan - watch live streaming

The India women’s football team will be up against Egypt and Jordan in two friendly matches at the Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa, Jordan this week.

World No. 59 India will be the higher ranked team in both games. Jordan are 63 and Egypt 95 in the latest FIFA women’s football rankings.

Indian head coach Thomas Dennerby has named a 23-member contingent for the two matches. The squad trained in Goa from March 28 before leaving for Jordan on Saturday.

The Indian women’s football team includes 17-year-old midfielder Martina Thokchom, a member of the Indian team that won its maiden SAFF U-18 Women's Championship title last month.

The senior Indian women’s football team hasn't played any competitive matches since the AFC Women's Asian Cup in January, where India played Iran in their opener but had to withdraw from the tournament after several players tested positive for COVID-19.

India played 12 international friendly football matches last year and lost nine. They went down to Serbia, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Brazil, Chile and Venezuela; all higher-ranked teams.

The three matches that India won last year were against lower-ranked sides - UAE, Bahrain and Chinese Taipei.

Indian women’s team international friendlies in Jordan: Schedule, fixtures and live match times

All times are in India Standard Time (IST)

April 5, Tuesday: India vs Egypt - 10:30 PM IST

April 8, Friday: Jordan vs India - 10:30 PM IST

Indian women’s squad for international football friendlies

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy.

Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Manisa Panna, Kritina Devi.

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Karthika Angamuthu, Ratanbala Devi, Priyangka Devi, Sanju, Martina Thokchom.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Mariyammal Balamurugan.

Where to watch Indian women’s football international friendlies vs Egypt and Jordan?

Live streaming of the Indian women’s football international friendlies will be available on the Jordan FA YouTube channel. There will be no live telecast of the matches on any TV channel in India.