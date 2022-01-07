AFC Women’s Asian Cup winners: China lead the way

India will host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 football tournament, which gets underway on January 20 in Mumbai.

This is the 20th edition of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup - a quadrennial (held every four years) tournament to crown the best women’s football team in Asia.

India have hosted the AFC Women’s Asian Cup once before - in 1979 - when they reached the final but lost to Chinese Taipei.

The event was first held in 1975. The competition initially took place every two years (in the 1970s, 1990s and 2000s) and briefly shifted to a triennial competition in the 1980s.

However, it became a quadrennial event from 2014.

New Zealand became the inaugural AFC Women’s Asian Cup champions, beating Thailand 3-1 in the 1975 final. It is New Zealand’s only title thus far.

China are the most successful team at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup having won eight titles, including a staggering seven in-a-row - from 1986 to 1999. China won their eighth title in 2006.

North Korea broke China’s dominance in 2001 to win their first title and went on to defend it in 2003. Their third title came in 2008 - making North Korea the second-most successful team in the competition.

The current champions of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup are Japan, who won the 2018 edition. They also won the 2014 tournament.

The Indian women’s football team has reached the final of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup twice - in 1979 and 1983 - but lost out to Chinese Taipei and Thailand, respectively. They also finished third in 1981.

A total of 12 teams - four more than the last four editions – will compete for the title in the upcoming edition.

AFC Women’s Asian Cup winners list