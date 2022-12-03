The Indian men’s hockey team lost 5-1 to Australia in the fourth match of the Test series 2022 at the Mate Stadium in Adelaide on Saturday. It was India’s third loss in the five-match series, where the hosts have now taken an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Indian forward Dilpreet Singh (24’) scored in the second quarter before Jeremy Hayward (28’), Jake Whetton (29’), Tom Wickham (33’), Jeremy Hayward(40’), Matt Dawson (53’) put India on the back foot. Jeremy Hayward was declared the Player of the Match.

India absorbed the early pressure and denied Australia any chance in the first quarter with their defensive play.

Nilakanta Sharma and Sukhjeet Singh’s speed also troubled the hosts and India earned three penalty corners in the first 15 minutes but failed to convert any.

The Australian hockey team won its first penalty corner early in the second quarter and gradually ramped up their presence in the Indian half. Indian goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak, who swapped the spot with PR Sreejesh in alternate quarters, made some impressive saves to keep the scoreline level.

India finally drew first blood through Dilpreet Singh’s field goal in the 24th minute. The Indian forward made a sharp turn and beat the Australian goalkeeper from the edge of the D to make it 1-0.

Australia continued to press high and won a penalty corner in the 28th minute. Jeremy Hayward’s clinical finish into the top corner made it 1-1 and opened the floodgates.

Forwards Jake Welch and Jake Whetton troubled the Indian defence before the latter found the back of the net to make it 2-1 in the 29th minute.

The Adelaide heat took its toll on India in the second half as Australia started to enjoy more controlled possession of the ball and shots at goal.

Tom Wickham’s shot on goal was saved by PR Sreejesh but the Aussie scored from the rebound in the 33rd minute. Jeremy Hayward’s drag-flick in the 41st minute then made it 4-1.

India earned a penalty corner early in the final quarter. With Indian captain Harmanpreet unable to beat the Australian rushers on the day, Varun Kumar took the drag-flick but to no avail.

Matt Dawson’s low drag-flick in the 53rd minute made it 5-1 for Australia - the biggest win for the hosts in this series.

India and Australia meet for the last match of the Test series on Sunday. The five-match series is a part of India’s FIH World Cup preparations.