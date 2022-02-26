WTT Contender Muscat 2022: Manika Batra, G Sathiyan lead Indian TT contingent - watch live

Top players Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will lead India at the WTT Contender Muscat 2022, which begins at the Sultan Qaboos Sport Complex in Muscat, Oman on Sunday.

WTT Contender Muscat will be the first major assignment of the year for Indian table tennis players, who were last seen in action at the world championships in November.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, ranked 32 in the world, had reached the third round at the world meet while 49th-ranked Manika Batra faced a first-round exit.

Tokyo Olympians G Sathiyan and Manika Batra are the only Indians in the main draw of the men’s and women’s singles, respectively, at WTT Contender Muscat.

Sathyan and Manika will also be teaming up in the mixed doubles. They had become the first Indian players to win a World Table Tennis (WTT) event when they bagged the mixed doubles title at WTT Contender Budapest in August.

However, Sharath Kamal, the world No. 33 men’s singles player, will not be competing since he underwent a heel surgery last December.

Apart from Sathiyan and Manika, 21 other Indians will be in action in all five categories at the upcoming event.

Eight Indians are drawn in the men’s singles qualifiers while 13 begin their campaign in the women’s singles qualification round.

Indian table tennis squad for WTT Contender Muscat 2022

Men’s singles

Main draw - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Qualifiers - Harmeet Desai, Amalraj Anthony, Manav Thakkar, Mudit Dani, Sanil Shah, Manush Shah, Payas Jain, Kiranjoy Pushilal

Women’s singles

Main draw - Manika Batra

Qualifiers - Archana Kamath, Suthirtha Mukherjee, Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Madhurika Patkar, Selena Selvakumar, Diya Parag Chatale, Reeth Tennison, Ankita Das, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Prapti Sen, Suhana Saini, Anannya Basak

Men’s doubles

Main draw - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah

Qualifiers - Sanil Shetty/Amalraj Anthony

Women’s doubles

Main draw - Manika Batra/Archana Kamath, Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee

Qualifiers - Ankita Das/Madhurika Patkar, Sreeja Akula/Selena Selvakumar, Suhana Saini/Yashaswini Ghorpade

Mixed doubles

Main draw - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra, Manav Thakkar/Archana Kamath

Where to watch WTT Contender Muscat live in India?

Live streaming of the WTT Contender Muscat will be available on World Table Tennis’ official website and YouTube channel. There is no live telecast of the table tennis tournament in India.