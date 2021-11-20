49er World Championships sailing: Varun Thakkar, KC Ganapathy stay 22nd on penultimate day

Indian sailors Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy stayed in 22nd position after six final races in the 49er class at the 49er and 49erFX world championships 2021 in Oman on Saturday.

The Tokyo Olympians were racing in the ‘gold fleet’ - the top-25 boats from the qualifiers - and are eligible to race for the medals on Sunday.

Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy - the reigning Asian champions - finished 15th, 18th and eighth in three final races on Saturday. They have a net total of 161 points.

The Indian sailing team of Manu Francis and Prince Noble are 32nd with 139 net total in the silver fleet - which will only race for classification in the 49er class.

They finished ninth and fifth in two final races on Saturday and were ‘U-Flagged’ in a third race - because they began the race prematurely before the starting horn was sounded.

A third Indian team - Anand Thakur and Satyam Rangad - remained 36th and last in the silver fleet with a net total of 158. They finished 10th and second in two races on Saturday and were ‘U-Flagged’ in a third race.

Dutchmen Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken lead the 49er class with a net total of 69 heading into the final day.

In the 49erFX class, Harshita Tomar and Sweta Shervegar sat 21st of 22 boats with a net total of 261 points after 14 races.