Indian Open 2022 badminton: Watch live streaming and know TV channels

Six Indian singles badminton players, including two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, and eight doubles pairs will feature in the quarter-finals of the India Open 2022 starting Friday in New Delhi.

Matches from hereon at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, including the finals of the season-opening badminton tournament, will be broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports Network.

The top-seeded PV Sindhu, who won the India Open in 2017, will be the first Indian to take the court in the quarter-finals. She will be up against world No. 84 Ashmita Chaliha.

The second-seeded men’s doubles badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be up next. The Tokyo Olympians will take on Singapore’s Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Hean.

Also in action will be HS Prannoy, who will play against compatriot and world championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen in the men’s singles.

Malvika Bansod, who knocked out two-time India Open winner Saina Nehwal in the previous round, will face Aakarshi Kashyap in the women’s singles for a place in the semi-finals.

Reigning world badminton champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore will also be in the fray in the men’s singles. He will be up against Sergey Sirant of the Russian Badminton Federation.

Kidambi Srikanth, a silver medal winner at the world championships, and six other Indian badminton players were sidelined earlier after they tested positive for COVID-19. Kidambi was the top seed in the men’s singles.

Last year’s India Open was cancelled due to COVID-19. This year’s tournament is being played behind closed doors without any fans.

Where to watch the India Open 2022 live in India?

The India Open badminton tournament will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 1 SD and Sony TEN 1 HD TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the India Open will be available on SonyLiv.