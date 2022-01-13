India Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Ponnappa among seven to test COVID-positive

Seven Indian badminton players, including Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponnappa, tested positive for COVID-19 and have been withdrawn from the India Open 2022.

The other players to return a positive COVID test are men’s singles player Mithun Manjunath and doubles players Ritika Thaker, Simran Singhi, Khushi Gupta, and Treesa Jolly.

The shuttlers had undergone a mandatory daily COVID test on Tuesday evening and their results returned positive.

The partners of the doubles players have been deemed as close contacts and have also been withdrawn from the India Open 2022. Their opponents have been given a walkover to the next round, the quarter-finals.

As many as 11 second-round matches involving the COVID-positive players and their doubles partners have been deemed walkovers on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the India Open 2022 will lose some more sparkle as Sameer Verma, one of the top players, has withdrawn due to a calf muscle injury.

Before the India Open had begun, former world championships bronze-medallist B Sai Praneeth and youngster Dhruv Rawat had tested positive for COVID-19 and they did not make the trip to New Delhi.

A four-member English contingent had also withdrawn from the India Open after doubles player Sean Vendy tested COVID-positive.