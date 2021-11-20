Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan first Indian to win quota

Alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan has become the first Indian to be eligible to compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in the slalom event.

The 30-year-old Mohammad Arif Khan, from the state of Jammu & Kashmir, primarily takes part in the slalom events, though he has also competed in the giant slalom in the past.

Alpine skiing consists of five events: downhill, super G, slalom, giant slalom and combined.

Slalom skiing is the shortest alpine event, involving skiing between poles or gates where skiers need to perform fast turns and rapid changes of direction. Two rounds are held and ranking is established by adding the times of the two runs.

To qualify for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in the slalom, the average of five best results in the event between the period of July 1, 2019, to January 16, 2022, is considered.

For alpine skiers who have competed in less than five events during this period, an extra 20 per cent of the average points is added to the International Ski Federation (FIS) points list.

Arif Khan finished ninth, 10th and twice finished 11th in four slalom events over the past week at the Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.

The four slalom events in Dubai were the only four competitions Mohammad Arif Khan has taken part in during the qualification period.

India had two representatives at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Jagdish Singh competed in the 15km freestyle event of cross-country skiing while Shiva Keshavan took part in the luge.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be held from February 4 to 20. The men’s slalom event will be held on February 16.