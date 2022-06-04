Iga Swiatek: Top facts you did not know about the French Open 2022 winner 

Iga Swiatek has done it again. For the second time in three seasons, the Polish tennis star has won at Roland Garros, taking home the French Open women's singles title.

Her straight-sets 6–1, 6–3 demolition of Coco Gauff extended a remarkable winning streak to 35 matches without defeat.

The world number one is only 21 years old, and despite a rapid rise to the top of the world with her second Grand Slam title, is not the most well-known of stars. Read on to find out five facts you probably did not know about Poland's first tennis Grand Slam singles champion.

Iga Swiatek's Olympic family connections

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Iga comes from very athletic stock.

Her father, Tomasz Swiatek, was a competitive rower at university, winning gold at the 1987 World University Games in Zagreb in the quadruple sculls.

Tomasz would go on to represent Poland at the Olympic Games Seoul 1988, winning the quadruple sculls B final to place seventh overall.

Both dad and daughter have been honoured by the Polish state with decorations recognising their contributions to Polish sport.

Youth Olympic Games doubles champion

Before Swiatek broke through at the 2020 French Open, she was perhaps best known for winning junior Wimbledon in 2018 as well as a Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games gold medal in doubles.

She partnered Kaja Juvan of Slovenia in the Argentinian capital to gold.

While she has grown leaps and bounds as a singles player, she has continued to play doubles occasionally, even reaching the final of the 2021 French Open alongside Bethany Mattek-Sands of the USA.

She's a big fan of Rafa Nadal

To be fair to Swiatek, who isn't?

The Pole has described being extremely excited visiting Nadal's tennis academy in Mallorca, Spain.

In her regular column for the BBC, she said: "I went to Rafa's academy in Majorca and saw all his trophies in the museum he has there. I got more excited about those trophies than the ones I saw when I went to Real Madrid's stadium, although they were impressive too.

"I was really in awe at seeing the Grand Slam trophies Rafa has won, of course. But I was also amazed at all the others, like the trophies he has won at Barcelona, Monte Carlo and Rome. There are so many!"

Iga Swiatek owns a ukulele

Did you know Swiatek owns a ukulele, the Hawaiian stringed musical instrument?

Her sports psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, has worked with Swiatek since she was young, when the Pole was an emotional player on court and often lost control.

Abramowicz gifted her the instrument to help her control her emotions.

Iga Swiatek's music tastes: rock is a favourite

Speaking of music, Swiatek's love of music is well-documented.

Earlier this tournament, she confessed to singing a Dua Lipa song to help motivate herself in a comeback win during the fourth round.

But rock is her favourite genre of music.

"I'm always listening to a playlist that I made at the start of the season to get pumped up for my matches," she told the BBC.

"It's always rock music. There are five songs from Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Gorillaz and Pearl Jam and they are on repeat. If I have time before I go on to court then I will listen to the last two again."