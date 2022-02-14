Who will make it through to the men's quarter-finals?

After five days of preliminary round group play, the men's ice hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 is heating up.

Four teams - the United States, reigning champions ROC, Finland and Sweden - have earned a direct qualification to the quarter-finals, with eight nations battling to join them qualification play-offs on Tuesday (15 February).

Read on for what to look out for, a full game schedule and how to watch.

Men's Qualification Play-off Schedule

Tuesday, 15 February (all times local to Beijing)

12:10: Slovakia v. Germany

12:10: Denmark v. Latvia

16:40: Czech Republic v. Switzerland

21:10: Canada v. China

What to watch for

ROC are the only medallists from PyeongChang 2018 through to the quarter-finals with runners-up Germany and bronze medallists Canada both needing wins on Tuesday to reach the last eight.

After a narrow 3-2 loss to USA on Sunday, Germany's Patrick Hager says his team feels good heading into their play-off meeting with Slovakia.

"I think it was our best game of the tournament so far, so we take that positive out of that game. Sure, we're disappointed that we couldn't get points out of that but I think we're moving in the right direction," said Hager after their game against Team USA. "I think we played up and down our best hockey."

Canadian coach Claude Julien is also finding the positives ahead of their play-off game which is a quick rematch of Sunday's 5-0 win over China.

"Playing in a qualification round gives us the opportunity to play another game and to improve as a team," said Julien. "You've got to remember that we had no pre-tournament games. This is basically our third game and the more you play the better you get as a team, so hopefully this plays to our advantage."

Peter Regin #93 and Sebastian Dahm #32 of Team Denmark celebrate after defeating Team Switzerland Picture by GettyImages

Denmark have already won twice on their Olympic debut and will be looking for more when they play a Latvia side still seeking their first win in Beijing.

"We are extremely happy with where we’re at right now, but we’re nowhere yet," said Denmark's Sebastian Dahm. "This was just to put ourselves in a good spot for the qualification game, that’s the one that matters. Now the real tournament starts."

The final play-off match up pits Czech Republic against Switzerland. After an opening defeat to Denmark, the Czechs have had two overtime wins including a 6-5 thriller against ROC last time out.

Switzerland are looking to rebound from three straight losses in group play including a 2-1 shootout defeat at the hands of Tuesday's opponents when David Krejci scored the game-winner.

"We have to learn. Every time you step onto the ice and you lose you try to learn from that and grow as a player and as a team," said Team Switzerland's Reto Berra. "It sucks right now, but that's what we are going to do. Tomorrow we start again, work on some things and there is still a chance for us."

Olympic Ice Hockey - Where to watch?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.