USA vs Wales at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming

USA get their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign underway against Group B rivals Wales on Monday (21 November).

After failing to qualify for the finals in Russia four years ago, Gregg Berhalter's men made it through this time with Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic spearheading their effort at the football festival in Qatar.

Their first opponents defeated Ukraine in a qualification playoff to reach their first World Cup Finals since 1958.

Read on to find out how to watch the USMNT's tournament opener.

What time does USA v Wales start?

USA and Wales kick off at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan at 22:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3).

For American viewers, that's 2pm Eastern Time (EST), 1pm Central Time (CST) and 11am Pacific Time (PST).

Wales captain Gareth Bale (L) stretches in training with Aaron Ramsey (R) at Al Sad Sports Club, Doha Picture by Stu Forster

How to watch USA v Wales live at FIFA World Cup 2022

FOX Sports is the official World Cup English-language broadcast partner in the United States and will screen every match live.

While matches during the tournament are spread across FOX, FS1 and FS2, USA v Wales will be screened on FOX.

FOX subscribers can also stream all the matches live on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com.

Telemundo Deportes is the official Spanish-language broadcast partner in the United States and will also show every match live.

Those broadcasts will be live streamed on Peacock with the first 12 matches of the tournament available for free. After that, from 24 November, they will only be available on Peacock Premium.

In the United Kingdom, USA v Wales will be free to view live on ITV1 and in Welsh on S4C.

Live streaming will be available on ITV Hub and S4C Online.

USMNT match schedule at FIFA World Cup 2022

Monday 21 November

USA v Wales - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan - 2pm EST

Friday 25 November

England v USA - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - 2pm EST

Tuesday 29 November

Iran v USA - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha - 2pm EST