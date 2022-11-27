Select your language
USA vs Iran at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming schedule

Find out how to watch USMNT's final World Cup Group B game when they face the Islamic Republic of Iran in Qatar.

The United States play their final Group B match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 against the Islamic Republic of Iran on Tuesday (29 November).

USA have drawn both of their opening games - 1-1 against Wales and 0-0 with England - but only a win will do for Gregg Berhalter's men if they are to reach the knockout stages.

That's because Iran scored a shock 2-0 win over Wales in their second match to leave them on three points, one ahead of USA. England lead the group on four points.

While there are historic tensions between the nations, the players will be fully focused on matters on the pitch with a place in the last 16 up for grabs.

The sides have met just once before in tournament, at the 1998 World Cup in France, with Iran claiming a 2-1 victory.

Read on to find out how to watch the USMNT's final group game at the football festival in Qatar.

What time does USA v Iran start?

USA and Iran kick off at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha at 22:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3).

For American viewers, that's 2pm Eastern Time (EST), 1pm Central Time (CST) and 11am Pacific Time (PST).

IR Iran celebrate the second goal of their 2-0 Group B win over Wales
IR Iran celebrate the second goal of their 2-0 Group B win over Wales (2022 Getty Images)

How to watch USA v Iran live at FIFA World Cup 2022

FOX Sports is the official World Cup English-language broadcast partner in the United States and will screen every match live.

While matches during the tournament are spread across FOX, FS1 and FS2, USA v Iran will be screened on FOX.

FOX subscribers can also stream all the matches live on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com.

Telemundo Deportes is the official Spanish-language broadcast partner in the United States and will also show every match live.

Those broadcasts will be live streamed on Peacock, but all matches are now only available on the Peacock Premium service.

USMNT match schedule at FIFA World Cup 2022

Monday 21 November

USA v Wales - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan - 2pm EST (Final score: 1-1)

Friday 25 November

England v USA - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - 2pm EST (Final score: 0-0)

Tuesday 29 November

IR Iran v USA - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha - 2pm EST

