The United States play their final Group B match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 against the Islamic Republic of Iran on Tuesday (29 November).

USA have drawn both of their opening games - 1-1 against Wales and 0-0 with England - but only a win will do for Gregg Berhalter's men if they are to reach the knockout stages.

That's because Iran scored a shock 2-0 win over Wales in their second match to leave them on three points, one ahead of USA. England lead the group on four points.

While there are historic tensions between the nations, the players will be fully focused on matters on the pitch with a place in the last 16 up for grabs.

The sides have met just once before in tournament, at the 1998 World Cup in France, with Iran claiming a 2-1 victory.

Read on to find out how to watch the USMNT's final group game at the football festival in Qatar.