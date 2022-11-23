Select your language
3x3 Basketball World Tour Hong Kong, China: Schedule and how to watch live stream 

The road to Paris 2024 continues at the 3x3 World Tour regular season final in Hong Kong, People’s Republic of China from 26-27 November streaming live on Olympics.com.  

4 min By Chloe Merrell
3x3 Basket World Tour

The FIBA 3x3 Basketball World Tour regular season will reach its crescendo with the Masters in Hong Kong, China, taking place from 26-27 November in Victoria Park.

In total, 11 of the possible 12 teams have qualified for the World Tour final in Abu Dhabi, leaving just one place left for the season finale.

Swiss side Lausanne Sport currently occupy the 12th spot in the overall standings and look poised to qualify. But given they are not competing in China, their fate will be outside of their control.

For those already promised to go to the United Arab Emirates, momentum will be the top prize and with the top eight ranked teams all in the field there’s a feeling that this title win might just carry a little more weight than usual.

The Hong Kong Masters are not just the final stop ahead of next month’s final in Abu Dhabi (10-11 December) but also serve as another opportunity for teams to earn points towards qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Federation Ranking list, calculated based on the points collected by a National Olympic Committee’s top 25 national players competing in FIBA-endorsed events, will be used to determine the first three quota spots for Paris and eligibility for subsequent Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

3x3 Basketball World Tour Hong Kong, China: Teams

  1. Ub Huishan NE (SRB)

  2. Liman (SRB)

  3. Antwerp (BEL)

  4. Riga (LAT)

  5. Amsterdam HiPRO (NED)

  6. Vienna (AUT)

  7. Šakai Gulbelé (LTU)

  8. Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy (MGL)

  9. Cebu Chooks (PHI)

  10. Beijing (CHN)

  11. Kaohsiung (TPE)

  12. Kowloon (HKG)

  13. Wu Kai Sha (HKG)Yogyakarta Gojek (INA)

  14. HKG Island (HKG)

  15. Hong Kong (HKG)

3x3 Basketball World Tour Hong Kong, China: Schedule

Saturday 26 November

All times are in HKT (UTC+8)

Qualifying draw

Kaohsiung v Wu Kai Sha – Qualifying draw A - 10:00

Yogyakarta v HKG Island – Qualifying draw B - 10:25

Kowloon v Wu Kai Sha – Qualifying draw A - 10:50

Hong Kong v HKG Island – Qualifying draw B – 11:15

Kaohsiung v Kowloon – Qualifying draw A – 11:40

Yogyakarta v Hong Kong – Qualifying draw B - 12:05

Pool games

Ub v Cebu – Pool A – 13:50

Liman v Beijing – Pool B – 14:15

Antwerp v QD A winner – Pool C – 14:50

Riga v QD B winner – Pool D – 15:15

Ub v Ulaanbaatar – Pool A – 15:50

Liman v Šakai - Pool B – 16:15

Antwerp v Vienna – Pool C – 16:50

Riga v Amsterdam – Pool D – 17:15

Ulaanbaatar v Cebu – Pool A – 17:50

Šakai v Beijing – Pool B – 18:15

Vienna v QD A winner – Pool C – 19:00

Amsterdam v QD B winner – Pool D – 19:25

Sunday 27 November

Quarter-finals

Winner of Pool A v runner-up Pool C – 14:50

Winner of Pool D v runner-up Pool B – 15:25

Winner of Pool B v runner-up Pool D – 16:00

Winner of Pool C v runner-up Pool A – 16:35

Semi-finals

Quarter-final game 1 winner v quarter-final winner game 2 winner – 17:30

Quarter-final game 3 winner v quarter-final winner game 4 winner – 18:05

Final

Semi-final game 1 winner v semi-final game 2 winner – 19:00

Prize ceremony – 19:25

3x3 Basketball Hong Kong, China: Player to watch

Is there a current player hotter on the men's 3x3 scene right now than Nauris Miezis?

The Tokyo 2020 gold medallist proved why he is the critical puzzle piece for Riga after he clinched the Riyadh Masters title for his team with two jaw-dropping, consecutive two-pointers over number one seeds Ub Huishan NE.

His audacious performance not only earned him MVP honours but also extended Riga’s undefeated pro circuit run to an eye-watering 25-0 which began with the return of Karlis Lasmanis to the team.

Sitting in third for most drives, most key assists and most highlights, Miezis is both the clutch and the engine of Team Riga and with a trio of Masters titles now to their name, their late rush of wins might just be perfectly timed ahead of next month’s season finale.

How to watch: 3x3 World Tour Hong Kong, China 2022

3x3 World Tour Hong Kong, China, will be available to watch live on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com and the official Olympics apps for mobile, tablet and connected TV devices.

Territorial restrictions may apply.

Click here to livestream all the action from Victoria Park.

