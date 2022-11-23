3x3 Basketball World Tour Hong Kong, China: Schedule and how to watch live stream 

The FIBA 3x3 Basketball World Tour regular season will reach its crescendo with the Masters in Hong Kong, China, taking place from 26-27 November in Victoria Park.

In total, 11 of the possible 12 teams have qualified for the World Tour final in Abu Dhabi, leaving just one place left for the season finale.

Swiss side Lausanne Sport currently occupy the 12th spot in the overall standings and look poised to qualify. But given they are not competing in China, their fate will be outside of their control.

For those already promised to go to the United Arab Emirates, momentum will be the top prize and with the top eight ranked teams all in the field there’s a feeling that this title win might just carry a little more weight than usual.

The Hong Kong Masters are not just the final stop ahead of next month’s final in Abu Dhabi (10-11 December) but also serve as another opportunity for teams to earn points towards qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Federation Ranking list, calculated based on the points collected by a National Olympic Committee’s top 25 national players competing in FIBA-endorsed events, will be used to determine the first three quota spots for Paris and eligibility for subsequent Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.