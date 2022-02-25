How curling has grown after the 2022 Winter Olympics

Curling has once again been one of the most popular sports at the Olympic Winter Games.

And such has been its growth during, and since, Beijing 2022 that it is fast becoming a truly global game.

Previously dominated by Canada, Team GB, and the Nordic nations, the sport has seen a rise to prominence of Asian and mainland European nations on the professional circuit.

Further to this, even in countries where curling has historically been popular, younger generations are beginning to pick up a broom, and partake in the uniquely accessible pastime.

But what exactly is fuelling this new-found popularity – and can it continue well beyond Beijing 2022?

Attracting more people to the sport

For Bryan Spang and his wife, Debbie, the sport is a family affair, with the couple playing at the Pittsburgh Curling Club rink in Stowe Township.

The US is hardly new to curling, as the nation won medals at the World Championships as far back as 1961.

What is new, however, is the role the Olympic Winter Games has seemingly played in attracting more people to try it out for themselves.

Their 23-year-old son, Zackary, now a teacher in the Bald Area School District in Centre County, frequently plays with his parents.

According to Debbie, he started in 2014 as a “sweeper” on the four-member team and has since improved massively.

“We’ve seen it (curling) grow, especially in the year (2018) when Team USA won gold in the Olympics,” Dustin Devine, president of the Pittsburgh Curling Club, told Triblive.

“After that Olympics, the club – which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year - had about 1,000 new people try the sport,” Devine said.

It now has about 120 members, up from about 90 members in 2018, he claims.

“We’re slowly moving to recapture the momentum we had before COVID-19 hit.”

With more eyeballs on the sport thanks to Beijing 2022, business is also “going really well” at Sliders Ice Curling in Millvale, according to its co-owner, Jack Welsh.

Growth in the spiritual home

It isn’t just stateside where the afterglow is being felt, either. In curling’s spiritual home of Scotland, ice rinks across the country are welcoming in a record number of new players.

Mondays are often busy at Edinburgh’s only curling centre, but after Team GB’s gold and silver medal triumphs in Beijing – the demand to play has been huge.

Two of the medal-winners play there, as do previous Olympic and world champions.

Aaron Forsyth, the rink’s manager, said the centre had been inundated with inquiries about the sport since Beijing.“We’ve received hundreds of emails or clicks in the last few days where people have asked to try curling,” he told The Guardian.

Part of the challenge, Forsyth adds, could be accommodating them all, especially the younger children, whose interest in the game piqued thanks to Beijing 2022.

He believes curling is the UK’s dominant Winter Olympics discipline, perhaps because it is also one of the easier sports for novices to try.

The global game

A true sign of curling having a very bright future is just how global the sport is becoming.

At Vancouver 2010, China became the first Asian nation to win an Olympic curling medal, picking up a bronze in the women’s team event.

Eight years later at PyeongChang 2018, South Korean and Japan’s women’s teams both got on to the podium – something that would have been unthinkable just a decade earlier.

While Japan first managed to quality for the Olympic Winter Games back in 2002, a medal has so much more potential to inspire the next generation of curlers.

The same can be said of Italy’s mixed doubles pairing of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner, who won their nation’s first ever curling gold medal earlier this month.

Such success could help transform curling in Italy, which for so long has been in the shadow of neighbouring Switzerland.

The power of the Olympic Winter Games to inspire can never be questioned, with curling being the perfect example.

Whether its popularity can be sustained remains to be seen, but it's testament to the historic sport, so simple and unflashy by modern standards, that its appeal has stood the test of time.

After winning gold for Italy in Beijing, Constantini rather poignantly said: “I think maybe people [in Italy] will be interested in this new sport and try it and start to play. That would be really amazing.”