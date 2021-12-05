FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup: France denies India the bronze medal

The Indian hockey team lost 3-1 to France in the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World 2021 bronze medal match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

France captain Timothee Clement scored a hat-trick while birthday boy Sudeep Chirmako scored India’s only goal of the match.

Up against the French team who had beaten them 5-4 in their first group match, India started with purpose and were dominant in the early phase. Seconds into the match, France goalkeeper Guillaume de Vaucelles produced an excellent save to keep out Sanjay’s penalty corner.

In the 12th minute, Araijieet Singh Hundal had de Vaucelles beat after some excellent stickwork on the edge of the France penalty circle but was denied by the woodwork.

France came into the match gradually and won a series of three penalty corners towards the end of the first quarter. The Indian defence, though, stood tall to ensure the score remained 0-0 after the end of the first 15 minutes.

France were the early aggressors in the second quarter, keeping India pegged back with their high pressing. They eventually reaped the rewards of the sustained pressure as captain Timothee Clement converted a penalty corner in the 26th minute to give his team the all-important lead, which they took into half-time.

The second half began with France constantly testing the India defence but a flurry of brilliant saves from India custodian Prashant Chauhan kept the scoreline undisturbed. Prashant’s valiant stand, however, was finally breached by Timothee Clement again in the 35th minute.

The French captain buried another drag-flick from a penalty corner to make it 2-0.

With their backs against the wall, India needed a flash of inspiration and found it through Sudeep Chirmako, who celebrated his 19th birthday on the day. Having seen his goalbound effort saved moments earlier, Sudeep produced a magical reverse flick to make it 2-1 in the 42nd minute.

India’s hopes for a comeback, though, received a heavy blow shortly after the fourth quarter began. Another penalty corner to France and Timothee Clement was at hand to complete his hat-trick.

Up 3-1, France were in control and could have easily increased their lead if not for some heroic saves by Prashant.

With Sudeep at the heart of their offence, India did create a few chances to score but couldn’t convert them into goals. The match ended 3-1 in France’s favour.

India had progressed to the knockouts after finishing second in their group. In the quarter-finals, they beat Belgium but couldn’t get past Germany in the semi-finals.