FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021: Watch live streaming as India chase third title

The Indian hockey team will be one of the favourites to win the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 which starts at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha on Wednesday.

India are the defending men’s junior hockey World Cup champions and are only the second team after Germany to win multiple titles.

The Indian hockey team will be led by Vivek Sagar Prasad - a bronze medal winner with the senior team at Tokyo 2020 and a two-time ‘FIH Young Player of the Year’.

Teams in the junior hockey World Cup are divided into four groups - Pool A, Pool B, Pool C and Pool D - with four teams each. They will each play three pool matches, with the top two from each pool progressing to the quarter-finals.

The first and second-placed teams from Pool A and Pool B will face each other in the last eight, with the same format followed for Pool C and Pool D.

The third and fourth teams from each pool will play each other for classification.

India have been drawn in Pool B, alongside Canada, France and Poland.

The Indian hockey team will start as one of the favourites along with Germany, Belgium, Argentina and the Netherlands.

India squad for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021

Shardanand Tiwari, Prashant Chauhan (goalkeeper), Pawan (goalkeeper), Sanjay (vice-captain), Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Maninder Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Ankit Pal, Uttam Singh, Sunil Jojo, Manjeet, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vivek Sagar Prasad (captain), Abhishek Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Gurmukh Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal

India’s full schedule, fixtures and live match times for FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021

All times are India Standard Times (IST)

November 24, Wednesday: India vs France - 7:30 PM IST

November 25, Thursday: Canada vs India - 7:30 PM IST

November 27, Saturday: India vs Poland - 7:30 PM IST

December 1, Wednesday: Quarter-final 1 - 10:30 AM IST

December 1, Wednesday: Quarter-final 2 - 1:30 PM IST

December 1, Wednesday: Quarter-final 3 - 4:30 PM IST

December 1, Wednesday: Quarter-final 4 - 7:30 PM IST

December 3, Friday: Semi-final 1- 4:30 PM IST

December 3, Friday: Semi-final 2 - 7:30 PM IST

December 5, Sunday: Third-place playoff - 4:30 PM IST

December 5, Sunday: Final - 7:30 PM IST

Where to watch FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 live?

Live streaming of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 will be available on watch.hockey from November 24-November 30.

Matches from December 1 to 5 will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 TV channels in India.

Live streaming from December 1 to 5 will also be available on the Disney+Hotstar website and mobile app.