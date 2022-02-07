Hanyu Yuzuru Beijing 2022 schedule: 8 February, men's single skating - short program

On 8 February, Japan’s superstar figure skater Hanyu Yuzuru will make his highly anticipated Beijing 2022 debut in the men's single skating short program at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out his schedule of the day below.

Hanyu is the kind of performer that demands that fans around the globe clear their schedules to watch and enjoy. The two-time Olympic gold medallist in men's singles will be going for another gold medal at Beijing 2022.

Combining superb, physically-demanding technique with artful combinations, Hanyu will be a key figure in getting Japan on the podium. After battling an ankle injury near the end of 2021, Hanyu returned to the ice at the Japan Figure Skating Championships and won both the short program and free skate, equalling Takeshi Honda’s record of six national titles.

Hanyu Yuzuru schedule, 8 February

Men’s Single Skating - Short Program

9:15 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Hanyu Yuzuru compete

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.