Turkish star Ahmet Onder in doubt for World Championships

2019 world parallel bars silver medallist Ahmet Onder may miss the upcoming World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England.

Earlier this week the 26-year-old announced that a shoulder injury suffered in late August has cast doubt on his participation at the Worlds.

“Injury… a process that exists within sport, with all its reality and pain,” he wrote on Instagram.

“There is no such thing as being content but there is always struggle and trying to build strength.

“My shoulder injury relapsed after the European Championships. I missed two competitions recently, but there’s a World Championships at the end of October. I am trying my best to come back with the support of my doctor,” the post continued.

Onder is part of a rising Turkish team that qualified four individuals to Tokyo 2020. In addition to his world silver medal in 2019, he was the all-around runner-up at this year’s Worlds and helped Turkey to a third-place finish.

India’s Dipa Karmakar on the comeback trail

It’s been more than two years since Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar last competed internationally, but that may soon change according to her coach.

“Dipa is regaining her old touch gradually,” said coach Bishweshwar Nandi, according to Kreedon.com.

“Now, she has earned 90 percent fitness and has not yet resumed practising vault. But she will resume it soon. We are setting our eyes towards the Asian Games next year.”

“I am training hard…. I am trying to make a comeback,” added Karmakar herself.

The 29-year-old gymnast was the first Indian female gymnast to compete at the Olympic Games when she finished fourth on vault at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. She also made history when she won vault bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, another first.

Originally scheduled for 2022, the Asian Games are now set for 23 September to 8 October 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

From the vault…

This week, we look back at Brazil’s Luisa Parente Ribeiro during the optional round at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul.

The innovative Brazilian’s performance was highlighted by a balance beam routine that include a difficult round off, back full series – a element still rated an F in the current code of points.

Parente Ribeiro’s performance qualified her to the women’s all-around final where she finished 35th. She also competed at the 1992 Games in Barcelona.