Tokyo 2020 Olympic all-around gold medallist Sunisa Lee, Olympic floor champion Jade Carey and Olympic team silver medallist Jordan Chiles are heading to Las Vegas.

The trio of Olympians will begin their 2023 NCAA gymnastics seasons at the Super 16 in Las Vegas, scheduled for 6-7 January.

Along with Lee’s Auburn Tigers, Carey’s Oregon State Beavers and Chiles’ UCLA Bruins, the competition will feature teams from Arizona State University, Brigham Young University, Fisk University, Rutgers University, Southern Utah University, Stanford University, University of California – Berkeley, University of Georgia, University of Iowa, University of Michigan, University of North Carolina, University of Oklahoma and University of Washington.

Oklahoma, Michigan and UCLA have won the past six NCAA collegiate titles.

Carey and Chiles are coming off a whirlwind 2022 where they went from successful freshman collegiate campaigns to helping Team USA take a sixth-straight team title at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in November.

Lee recently confirmed that the 2023 season would be her last at Auburn before returning to elite training ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Fisk University will be making its program debut at the event. The squad will be the first gymnastics team from a historically Black college and university (HBCU).

