Giorgia Villa and Konnor McClain among apparatus winners at DTB Pokal in Stuttgart

Giorgia Villa and Konnor McClain were among the winners in the apparatus finals at the DTB Pokal 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany on Sunday (20 March).

The first of four apparatus finals in the artistic gymnastics event was the vault which had no American interest as all of the team had just one vault in Saturday's team competition which doubled up as qualifiers.

Victory went to Canada's Denelle Pedrick with a two-vault average of 13.283, ahead of Italy's Tokyo 2020 Olympian Asia D'Amato (13.150) and home gymnast Karina Schoenmaier (13.033).

Next up was the uneven bars where Nola Matthews was the sole finalist for the United States. She performed well and landed her double layout dismount, but her score of 13.700 was more than three-tenths lower than her mark in qualifying.

Matthews equalled the score of Australia's Romi Brown, but Brown's higher execution score saw her stay in the lead.

Sanna Veerman of the Netherlands impressed in qualifying but missed her Downie catch on the high bar and ended up on the floor. She was able to restart after loud encouragement from the crowd, but her score of 11.733 left her in last place.

That left the path clear for top qualifier Giorgia Villa who had the smoothest routine of the six.

Italy's three-time gold medallist from the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games was almost celebrating as she took a hop on landing, and her score of 13.833 saw her take victory from Brown and Matthews.

After posting an all-around score of 55.665, the best in the world this year, on Saturday, Konnor McClain had two apparatus finals starting with the balance beam.

Vault winner Pedrick came off the beam to leave her down the field, but Veerman made amends for her uneven bars mishap with a fine routine.

After finishing eighth in qualification, the Dutchwoman took advantage of there being just one athlete per nation in the apparatus finals with a 12.600 to go into the lead.

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Martina Maggio put together an excellent routine, upping her difficulty from qualification to score 14.000 and set a stiff target.

That left just McClain who needed to be almost flawless to win. And she was with only a little wobble midway through the routine detracting from a set high on difficulty and execution.

A double-back dismount rounded it off superbly as she scored 14.033 to pip the Italian with Veerman in third.

The floor exercise ended proceedings with McClain again the top qualifier and last to go.

Australia's Emily Whitehead took the lead with a 13.000, and she was assured of a medal as Pedrick could only manage a 12.633.

Then came a real crowd-pleaser of a routine from Angela Andreoli with the Italian scoring 13.666 to set the target for McClain.

But the American was up against it as she stepped out of the square on her first tumbling pass and, despite a solid routine, had to settle for silver with a 13.300.

At the same time, there were some excellent routines from the juniors on balance beam with USA's Tiana Sumanasekera scoring 13.166 which would have made the podium in the senior event.

But she was eclipsed by Ruby Pass as the Australian posted a 13.266 to take victory.

Khoi Young takes two titles in men's apparatus finals

There were three golds for Team USA in the men's apparatus finals held on Saturday night.

Khoi Young took victory in the pommel horse with a score of 15.000, and his two-vault average of 14.916 ensured him a second trip to the top of the podium.

Teammate Asher Hong was a comfortable victor on rings with 14.266, and he took second place on the floor with 14.166 behind Canada's Felix Dolci who scored 14.300.

Spain's Nicolau Mir won the parallel bars with a 14.600, and the horizontal bar went to Germany's Carlo Hoerr who scored 13.833.