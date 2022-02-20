Freestyle skiing Women's Aerials Final 2 - Featuring Xu Mengtao - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights

After missing out on the gold in the mixed team aerials Xu Mengtao rebounded with a magnificent performance in the individual event.

Freestyle Skiing
Mengtao XU
Picture by 2022 Getty Images

One of the most experienced freestyle skiers in aerials Xu Mengtao screamed repeatedly with delight on winning gold in the women's event at the Genting Snow Park as she received not only love from the crowd but from her competitors too. In the super-six final, Xu, 31, won with a score of 108.61.

This video will be available in the US starting from March 2nd (00:01 PST|03:01 EST).

More from

LOVE FREESTYLE SKIING? GET ALL THIS.

Olympic Winter Games news. Curated highlights. Personalised updates.
Sign me up Sign me up