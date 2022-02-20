Freestyle skiing Women's Aerials Final 2 - Featuring Xu Mengtao - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights

One of the most experienced freestyle skiers in aerials Xu Mengtao screamed repeatedly with delight on winning gold in the women's event at the Genting Snow Park as she received not only love from the crowd but from her competitors too. In the super-six final, Xu, 31, won with a score of 108.61.

