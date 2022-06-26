Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce flies into 200m final at Jamaican World Championship trials

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was in scintillating form in the semi-finals of the 200m at the 2022 Jamaica National Championships on Saturday (25 June).

Fraser-Pryce appeared to fall out of the blocks in her 100m semi-final although, as the reigning world champion, her place in the short sprint at next month's Eugene World Championships was already guaranteed.

She has to qualify for the 200m by finishing in the top three here in Kingston, and a blistering start in the third semi-final heat saw the 35-year-old quickly put the race to bed before cruising home in 22.54.

Elaine Thompson-Herah made similarly smooth progress from the first semi-final heat.

The five-time Olympic gold medallist, who won both individual sprints at Rio 2016 and last year's Tokyo 2020, was only third in the 100m on Friday. But she appeared to have plenty in reserve as she clocked 22.68.

Friday's 100m victor Shericka Jackson shockingly failed to make it out of the 200m heats in Tokyo when fancied for a medal.

She eased into the final in the longer sprint by taking heat two in 22.85 with only the big three ducking beneath 23 seconds. Sunday's final looks set to be a cracker.

Fresh from his 100m triumph on Friday, Yohan Blake looks in good shape to double up after going quickest in the men's 200m semi-finals.

The 32-year-old, who took silver behind Usain Bolt in the 100m and 200m at London 2012, looked comfortable as he ran 20.20 despite a slow start to book his place in the final.

Andrew Hudson (20.23) was right behind him in the third semi-final heat with Tokyo Olympic finalist Rasheed Dwyer next best after he took heat one in 20.35.

Earlier, Charokee Young impressed in the opening heat of the women's 400m with a time of 50.19, almost half a second clear of veteran Stephenie Ann McPherson who just missed out on the medals in Tokyo.

The 21-year-old went sub-50 in April and could be a medal contender in what would be her first major global competition.

Young was second at this month's NCAA Championships in Eugene behind Talitha Diggs who took the one-lap title at the USA Track and Field Championships earlier on Saturday.

Jevaughn Powell was the fastest qualifier for the men's 400m final, clocking 45.38 with Anthony Cox (45.43) next best.

Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Hansle Parchment coasted into the final of the men's 110m hurdles by winning his semi in 13.24.

His predecessor as Olympic champion, Omar McLeod, won his heat in 13.34.

After hitting a hurdle in the Olympic final having won her semi-final in a personal best, Britany Anderson is seeking redemption at the upcoming Worlds.

The 21-year-old looked in ominous form in the semi-finals in Kingston, clocking 12.45 with Danielle Williams chasing her home in 12.59.

Shanieka Ricketts found only Yulimar Rojas too good in the Doha triple jump three years ago, and the 30-year-old will take on the Colombian in Eugene again.

Ricketts' first-round effort of 14.27m was enough to take victory ahead of Ackelia Smith (13.93m) with two-time Olympic finalist Kimberly Williams (13.28m) only third after four no-jumps.

Danniel Thomas-Dodd also won silver in Doha and looks set to challenge for another medal in the women's shot. She finished well clear of the field with 18.79m the best of five 18m-plus throws.