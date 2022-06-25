Elaine Thompson-Herah 3rd as Shericka Jackson wins 100m at Jamaican trials with no Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price in 2022 final 

Five-time Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah could only finish third in the women's 100 metres at the 2022 Jamaica National Championships on Friday (24 June) in a time of 10.89 seconds.

She was beaten by Shericka Jackson, who captured her first national title. The Olympic relay gold medallist ran 10.77. Kemba Nelson was the runner-up in 10.88.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price was a no-show in the final at the National Stadium, not finishing her semi-final to dash fan hopes of a showdown between Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Price, the reigning Olympic and world champions, respectively.

The nationals serve as the country's trials for next month's World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Fraser-Price is already assured of a place at the worlds as the defending champion.

Thompson-Herah - chasing Florence Griffith-Joyner's 34-year-old record of 10.49 - posted the fastest semi-final time of 10.91 and had actually beaten Jackson in her heat.

In the men's race, Yohan Blake turned back the clock to bust out a 9.85 for the victory with Oblique Seville (9.88) and Ackeem Blake (9.93) filling out the podium.