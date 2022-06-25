Elaine Thompson-Herah 3rd as Shericka Jackson wins 100m at Jamaican trials with no Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price in 2022 final 

Reigning Olympic champion finishes in 10.89 seconds as Fraser-Price opts out of semi-final. Shericka Jackson wins in 10.77.

By Shintaro Kano
Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE
Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH
Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Five-time Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah could only finish third in the women's 100 metres at the 2022 Jamaica National Championships on Friday (24 June) in a time of 10.89 seconds.

She was beaten by Shericka Jackson, who captured her first national title. The Olympic relay gold medallist ran 10.77. Kemba Nelson was the runner-up in 10.88.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price was a no-show in the final at the National Stadium, not finishing her semi-final to dash fan hopes of a showdown between Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Price, the reigning Olympic and world champions, respectively.

The nationals serve as the country's trials for next month's World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Fraser-Price is already assured of a place at the worlds as the defending champion.

Thompson-Herah - chasing Florence Griffith-Joyner's 34-year-old record of 10.49 - posted the fastest semi-final time of 10.91 and had actually beaten Jackson in her heat.

In the men's race, Yohan Blake turned back the clock to bust out a 9.85 for the victory with Oblique Seville (9.88) and Ackeem Blake (9.93) filling out the podium.

More from

GO OLYMPIC. GET ALL THIS.

Free live sport events. Unlimited access to series. Unrivalled Olympic news & highlights.
Sign up here Sign up here