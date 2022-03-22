FIFA World Cup 2022, European Playoffs: Preview, schedule & stars to watch 

The final three European berths for this winter’s football World Cup 2022 in Qatar up for grabs; expect the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gareth Bale and others to put on a show in the Playoff semi-finals.

On Thursday (March 24), Wales will lock horns with Austria, Portugal will take on Turkey, Italy play North Macedonia and Sweden will meet the Czech Republic with a place in the Playoff finals on Tuesday (March 29) awaiting the winners. The Ukraine v Scotland semi has been postponed until June.

Below, we take a look at all the information you need including the top storylines, match schedule, players to keep an eye on, where to watch and more.

Wales v Austria

Wales will look to continue their 16-match home winning streak when they meet Austria in Cardiff.

To do this, the home side will need talisman Gareth Bale to be at his best. With three goals and three assists so far in the Playoffs, the Real Madrid is simply crucial to their success - despite his ongoing fitness concerns.

The Welsh defence will also need to show stellar form, given that Austria have netted four goals in each of their last two games, a 4-2 win over Israel and 4-1 win over Moldova. Marko Arnautovic is their man to keep an eye on.

Expect a special atmosphere in Cardiff City Stadium, where Welsh fans will be treated to their first World Cup playoff match since 1958.

Portugal v Turkey

Portugal will take on Turkey in Porto, in what is arguably the hardest match to call.

All eyes will be on the home side’s Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Manchester United man breaking the world record for international goals during the qualifying campaign. He now has 115 to his name.

But Turkey will be quietly confident, and happy to take the underdog status. Ever since highly-rated German coach Stefan Kuntz took control of the team in September, they have improved with every game and remain unbeaten. Their 36-year-old striker Burak Yilmaz will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility.

The winner will play the winner of Italy and North Macedonia, meaning that one of Portugal and Italy will definitely not qualify for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Italy v North Macedonia

European champions Italy are the strong favourites to topple their opponents North Macedonia in Palermo.

With Mario Balotelli overlooked by Italy coach Roberto Mancini, the Azzurri will look to Brazilian-born Joao Pedro to create some magic up front. At the back, they will likely look to veteran pair Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini to provide some stability.

Fresh from qualifying for their first-ever major tournament as an independent nation at Euro 2020, North Macedonia are now hoping to compete in their maiden World Cup campaign. Aleksandar Trajkovski is the danger man up front.

The winner’s prize will be a Playoff final against the winner of Portugal and Turkey. Remember, Italy did not qualify for the World Cup 2018, and will do everything in their power to avoid a similar embarrassment.

Sweden v Czech republic

Despite the fact that Sweden are playing at home in Solna, it is the Czechs who go into the clash as slight favourites.

Jaroslav Silhavy's men have not made the World Cup finals since 2006, but will be hopeful of snapping that streak despite missing top-scorer Patrik Schick through injury. Antonin Barak will likely be stepping up in his absence.

That said, 2018 World Cup quarter-finalists Sweden are no pushover. They have won their lost nine matches in Solna, and 40-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic is fit and raring to go.

The winner will take on Poland in the final, who were given a bye in their semi-final against the Football Union of Russia.

Schedule: How to watch European World Cup 2022 Playoffs

The European Playoff semi-finals being played on Thursday (24 March) all kick-off 20:45 CET.

You can find out how to watch the action live in your territory on the UEFA website here.

Elsewhere in the World Cup 2022 Playoffs…

In Africa, five separate ties are played over two legs with the latest round of Playoff matches happening on Friday (25 March). The biggest of which will see AFCON finalists Senegal and Egypt meet again for a place at the 2022 World Cup. That means one of Liverpool’s star players Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah will not compete in Qatar.

In the Asian World Cup Playoffs on Thursday (24 March), Australia will take on Japan, South Korea play Iran, Lebanon host Syria, Vietnam play Oman, and China play Saudi Arabia.